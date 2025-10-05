ETV Bharat / state

Thief Run Over By Train After Robbing Elderly Man In Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala): A man died after being hit by a train while allegedly attempting to flee with his friend after robbing an old man of his mobile and money at New Mahe here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday when 60-year-old A K Musthafa of Peringadi was walking along the railway track near New Mahe.

When he reached under the New Mahe railway overbridge, two youngsters allegedly attacked him, snatched his mobile phone and Rs 1,500, and hit him with a stone before fleeing the spot.