ETV Bharat / state

Thief Returns Valuables after Realizing House Belonged to Famous Writer

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

In a rare act of Remorse, a thief who burgled the residence of Narayan Surve returned all stolen items after realising whose house it was. Surve, a prominent Marathi poet known for his portrayal of labourers' hardships, passed away in 2010.

In a rare act of Remorse, a thief who burgled the residence of Narayan Surve returned all stolen items after realising whose house it was. Surve, a prominent Marathi poet known for his portrayal of labourers' hardships, passed away in 2010.
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Mumbai: A thief was overcome with remorse after realizing that the house he stole valuables from belonged to a famous Marathi writer and returned the valuables he had decamped with, police said on Tuesday. The house from where the thief stole the valuables, including an LED TV, belonged to Narayan Surve and is located at Neral in Raigad district, police said.

Surve, who died on August 16, 2010, at 84 years old, was a celebrated Marathi poet and social activist. Born in Mumbai, his poems vividly depicted the struggles of the urban working class. Surve's daughter Sujata and her husband Ganesh Ghare now live in the house. They had gone to Virar to be with their son and their house was locked for 10 days.

It was during this period that the thief entered the house and stole a few things, including the LED TV set. When he returned to pick up a few more articles the next day, he noticed Surve's photo and memorabilia in a room.

The thief, who was obviously well-read, was filled with remorse and returned all the items he had picked up. He pasted a small note on a wall, asking for the owner's forgiveness for stealing from such a great literary figure's house. Sujata and her husband found the note when they returned from Virar on Sunday, police inspector Shivaji Dhavle of Neral police station said.

Police are carrying out further investigation based on the fingerprints found on the TV set and other articles, he said.
Before Surve became a famous Marathi poet, he had grown up as an orphan on the streets of Mumbai, then survived by working as a domestic help, a dishwasher in a hotel, a babysitter, a pet-dog caretaker, a milk delivery boy, a porter and a mill hand. Through his poetry, Surve glorified labour and challenged the established literary norms in Marathi literature.

Mumbai: A thief was overcome with remorse after realizing that the house he stole valuables from belonged to a famous Marathi writer and returned the valuables he had decamped with, police said on Tuesday. The house from where the thief stole the valuables, including an LED TV, belonged to Narayan Surve and is located at Neral in Raigad district, police said.

Surve, who died on August 16, 2010, at 84 years old, was a celebrated Marathi poet and social activist. Born in Mumbai, his poems vividly depicted the struggles of the urban working class. Surve's daughter Sujata and her husband Ganesh Ghare now live in the house. They had gone to Virar to be with their son and their house was locked for 10 days.

It was during this period that the thief entered the house and stole a few things, including the LED TV set. When he returned to pick up a few more articles the next day, he noticed Surve's photo and memorabilia in a room.

The thief, who was obviously well-read, was filled with remorse and returned all the items he had picked up. He pasted a small note on a wall, asking for the owner's forgiveness for stealing from such a great literary figure's house. Sujata and her husband found the note when they returned from Virar on Sunday, police inspector Shivaji Dhavle of Neral police station said.

Police are carrying out further investigation based on the fingerprints found on the TV set and other articles, he said.
Before Surve became a famous Marathi poet, he had grown up as an orphan on the streets of Mumbai, then survived by working as a domestic help, a dishwasher in a hotel, a babysitter, a pet-dog caretaker, a milk delivery boy, a porter and a mill hand. Through his poetry, Surve glorified labour and challenged the established literary norms in Marathi literature.

TAGGED:

THIEF RETURNS VALUABLESMUMBAI THIEFMARATHI POET NARAYAN SURVETHIEF RETURNS VALUABLES OF WRITER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.