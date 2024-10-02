Thief Returns Stolen Radha-Krishna Idol In UP Temple After Son's Health Deteriorates

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A thief on Wednesday returned a 150-year-old Radha-Krishna idol he had stolen from a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district a week ago.

He also left an apology letter on the temple doorstep seeking forgiveness for his crime. He wrote that ever since he stole the idol he has been experiencing nightmares and his son's health condition started deteriorating.

The incident took place in a Radha-Krishna temple near Shringaverpur Dham in Nawabganj area of Prayagraj. On September 23, a thief broke the lock of the temple's door and made away with the Radha-Krishna's idol.

A case was registered in Nawabganj police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the priest of the temple. However, even after a week had passed, police could not trace the idol.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, the idol, wrapped in a cloth was found outside the temple along with an apology letter.

The letter addressed to the temple priest read, "Maharaj ji pranam! I had made a big mistake. Due to my ignorance, I stole the idol of Radha-Krishna from Gau Ghat. Ever since that day, I have been experiencing nightmares and my son's health also started deteriorating. I have committed a nasty mistake for money. I also tampered with the idol for selling it. Now, I am leaving the idol here and apologising for my mistake. I request you to forgive my mistakes and restore God in the temple again."

Expressing his happiness, temple priest Falahari Baba said it seems that the thief and his family members started going through bad times after the idol was stolen and so he has returned it. God has taught the thief a lesson.

Police said that a case of theft has been registered and efforts are on to nab the thief.