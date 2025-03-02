ETV Bharat / state

Thermal Plant Contractual Worker Dies After Getting Trapped In Conveyor Belt In Kota, Union Demands Compensation

Kota Super Thermal Power Plant officials told police Hemraj Goswami was cleaning coal handling plant and could have fallen on the conveyor belt.

Thermal Plant Contractual Worker Dies After Getting Trapped In Conveyor Belt In Kota
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
Kota: A contractual worker died after he got entangled in a conveyor belt of Kota Super Thermal Power Plant on Sunday, police said. Workers union alleged that negligence of plant administration led to the death and has demanded compensation and job for the next of kin of the deceased.

The incident took place when the worker fell on the conveyor belt running from the coal handling plant and kept rolling over from one belt to another. The matter came to light when he was about to fall into the bunker.

The employees present near the bunker spotted him and immediately stopped the conveyor belt. After this, the worker was taken out from the conveyor belt but he was fatally injured.

Kunhadi police station officer Arvind Bhardwaj said information about the incident was received at 1:30 pm and the deceased has been identified as Hemraj Goswami. "The body has been shifted to the mortuary. It has been learnt that he was posted in the coal handling plant," Bharadwaj said.

Thermal officials told police Hemraj could have fallen on the conveyor belt while cleaning.

Azad Sherwani, leader of the Thermal Contractor Workers Union blamed negligence of plant administration for Hemraj's death. He demanded that Hemraj's family should be provided proper compensation and a member should be given a job. He said the conveyor belt is about one-kilometre long and there was no other person where Hemraj was on duty.

"If someone was at the coal handling plant then he could have informed about the incident and stopped the conveyor belt immediately. If Hemraj was taken out instantly then he could have been saved. But he kept rolling from one conveyor belt to another and was spotted at the final spot when coal lands on the bunker. The negligence of the administration led to Hemraj's death," he said.

