"There won't be Hindus left in Assam Congress by 2026": Assam CM Sarma

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the BJP will take the lead in the state by receiving 105 out of 126 assembly constituencies.

Guwahati: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, saying that Hindus won't remain in the Assam Congress by 2026.

He said, "By 2026, there will be no more Hindus in the Assam Congress and almost all the Muslims will leave the Congress by 2032. We will open a branch at Rajiv Bhawan as Mahanagar BJP. Many Congress leaders will join the BJP tomorrow."

The statement by the Assam Chief Minister was made as he visited the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati on Saturday and attended a crucial meeting to take stock of the preparedness for Lok Sabha polls.

"A meeting of the Prabharis of 126 assembly constituencies was held at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati. Three members of Congress joined the BJP on Saturday. Others will join the BJP on Sunday. I will go to Majuli and my election campaign will start in Majuli on April 1 with a cycle rally," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Talking about the welfare of Muslim society in the state, the Assam Chief Minister said, "I am trying to work to reform their society. Many Muslim youths are supporting me, as you can see on Facebook and they all welcome this. No one opposes it."

On the other hand, talking about the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, the Assam Chief Minister said that the BJP will win the Jorhat seat. "A section is trying to create an atmosphere against me, but the ground reality is different," he added.

"Why two right and left hands of the Congress candidate (Gaurav Gogoi) have left the party and joined the BJP because they know that there is no possibility of winning a chance," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He stated that the political parties are under the people and the political parties must seek their blessings. "The BJP will take the lead in 105 out of 126 assembly constituencies in the state. I am very confident that people will vote for us for the development work done by the government," the CM added.

