Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches MedLIPR to ensure transparency in medico-legal system

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched an advanced digital platform called MedLIPR (Medical Legal Investigation and Post-mortem Reporting) to ensure transparency in the medico-legal system.

The Chief Minister said the digital platform, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), enables effective reporting of medico-legal cases (MLC) and post-mortem reports (PMR) in health institutions. The goal of this system is to increase transparency, efficiency and accountability in the medico-legal documentation process. She said MedLIPR will increase transparency and expedite judicial process in Delhi. "Submission of medico-legal and post-mortem reports electronically will not only reduce paperwork but also ensure accountability through a centralised database and audit trail. Our government is committed to providing fast, transparent and reliable services to the public through the use of technology," Gupta said.

The Chief Minister said the launch is an example of her government's commitment to Digital India and e-governance. "All reports will now be stored in a secure, centralised database, accessible only to authorised personnel. The initiative will significantly reduce the time taken to prepare and submit reports. Compared to manual documentation, it will provide greater accuracy," she said.

The Chief Minister a better coordination between healthcare institutions and law enforcement agencies will increase operational efficiency. Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Dharmendra and senior officials of Delhi Police, Home Department and NIC were present on the occasion.