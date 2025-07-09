No Effect Of Bharat Bandh In NCR

New Delhi: The nationwide bandh call given by the joint federation of 10 trade organizations had no significant impact on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

While all major markets in Delhi remained open as usual, attendance in government and private offices was normal. Even as transport services remained uninterrupted, a few trade union employees staged protest at Jantar Mantar. Owing to the bandh call, security was tightened across the national capital with police personnel deployed at major locations.

Shahdara locality of the capital too remained unaffected by the bandh as all offices remained open and functioned as usual. The railway unions had extended moral support to the agitation but not by stopping work. Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said the Bharat Bandh has not had any effect on any commercial market across the country. All business markets and business centers are open as usual and business activities are continuing as usual, he said.

When ETV Bharat took stock of the situation at Delhi's Nangloi Assembly constituency, it came to fore that most shops, e-rickshaws, battery rickshaws, taxis, and fruit vendors were functioning as usual. Local e-rickshaw drivers and traders said they were not given any clear information on the strike.

The unions that appealed for the strike include INTUC, AITUC, CITU, AIUTUC, HMS, UTUC and many other central unions. They claimed that workers from across the country have been mobilized against the expansion of privatization and contract system. As many as 10 central trade unions and their affiliated organizations alleged that the government's policies are anti-labour, anti-farmer and anti-national and are formulated to favour corporates.