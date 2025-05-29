There Was An Attempt To Merge BRS With BJP, Claims Kavitha

Hyderabad: "What's wrong if I write a letter to my father? Why does it bother?" asked BRS Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Kalvakunta Kavitha while speaking with select media persons here.

Kavitha spoke about a recent controversy over her purportedly leaked letter addressed to the BRS president and her father, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

She said that there was an attempt to merge the BRS with the BJP.

"They (some BRS leaders) called me a Congress covert. Should we then assume them as BJP coverts in BRS?" she asked. She recalled that when she was in jail earlier this year, she had asked KCR not to merge BRS with the BJP.

She said she advised KCR not to make a hasty decision while she was in jail. Kavitha explained that she had clearly told KCR that she was ready to stay in jail for years, not just six months.

On May 23, Kavitha made sensational comments that former Telangana Chief Minister KCR is surrounded by "demons". Following this, several BRS leaders have condemned her on social media platforms. She expressed anger that those working under KCR were showing their aggression towards her.

She challenged the party leaders, saying, "If you have the guts, show your aggression towards (Telangana) Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the BJP, who served notices to KCR."

"Is it enough if you just put messages on X without conducting movements at the field level? Is it right to call me a covert of CM Revanth Reddy?" she asked.

She expressed her displeasure with BRS party leaders for allegedly spreading false propaganda against her. She indirectly criticised senior leaders in the party, saying, "Everyone knows who went to the inaugurations of hospitals belonging to BJP leaders."

She questioned the senior leaders in the party for not protesting against the enquiry notices sent to KCR related to the Kaleshwaram project. Responding to the speculations that she will be joining Congress or starting a new political party, she said, "The Congress party is a sinking ship," and clarified that her party is BRS and her leader is KCR.