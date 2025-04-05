'There Is No Merit...': High Court Dismisses JKAS Officers' Plea On Seniority List

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that government officers are not entitled to claim seniority from the date vacancies became available unless explicitly allowed by law, reinforcing that promotions must be based strictly on the date of actual induction.

Handing down a comprehensive 44-page verdict, a bench of Justices Rajnesh Oswal and Sanjay Dhar dismissed multiple writ petitions moved by Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers from the 1992 and 1999 batches. The officers had challenged a 2011 seniority list that was affirmed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), contending that tardiness in promotions in the period between 2004 and 2007 cost them seniority.

The bench upheld the CAT's ruling that struck down Rule 15(4) of the JKAS Rules, 2008, and its proviso, which previously allowed officers to claim retrospective seniority based on the availability of vacancies. The court declared the rule illegal, stating that it conflicted with the governing JKAS Rules of 1979.

"Seniority cannot be reckoned from the date of vacancy occurrence unless expressly provided in the rules," the bench stated, citing the Supreme Court's decision in Deepak Agarwal vs State of U.P. (2011).

The petitioners, represented by senior advocates including Z.A. Shah, M.Y. Bhat, and R.A. Jan, argued that the rule had been introduced to correct delays caused by the government's failure to convene timely selection committee meetings. They contended that many officers had been serving in acting capacities—such as Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and Assistant Commissioners—since 2004 and should be granted seniority from that period.

However, the court dismissed this argument. It explained that according to Rule 23 of the J&K Civil Services Rules, 1956, officiating service is only admissible against seniority in case there is a formal select list. No such list had been made during the years in dispute.

The bench also rejected the argument that delayed promotions led to financial losses, such as reduced pensions. Sympathetic though they were, the court held that administrative difficulties could not take precedence over legal requirements.

The administration of the Union Territory, through Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin Qadri, supported the CAT's order and highlighted that the 1979 Rules—under which the officers were recruited—did not favor retrospective promotions. Qadri further argued that Rule 15(4) was ultra vires and rightly repealed in 2021 for disturbing vested rights.

"The selected candidate cannot have any plea of retrospective promotion from the date on which the slots/vacancies were available in earlier years. It is the discretion of the government to fill vacancies as per administrative needs," Qadri submitted before the court.

The court also ruled that the practice of clubbing vacancies across years was not illegal. Citing Vijay Singh Charak vs Union of India (2007), the bench reiterated that while preparing annual select lists is desirable, the absence of year-wise lists does not invalidate promotions made subsequently.

Additionally, the court relied on State of Uttaranchal vs Dinesh Kumar Sharma (2007) and V. Vincent Velankanni vs Union of India (2024) to reinforce that seniority cannot be adjusted retroactively without explicit statutory authority.

"As the petitioners were appointed under the 1979 Rules, they must be governed by those rules," the judgment stated. "Rule 15(4) of the 2008 Rules and its proviso had the effect of taking away vested rights and are therefore illegal."

In conclusion, the court upheld the CAT's findings and dismissed all petitions challenging the 2011 seniority list. "There is no merit in these writ petitions. The same are dismissed. However, no order as to costs," the bench ruled.