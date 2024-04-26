There Is a Clear-Cut Deal Between BJP and CPM, Says Congress Leader KC Venugopal

Alappuzha (Kerala): Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday claimed that there is a clear-cut deal between the BJP and the CPM. Venugopal's remarks came after reports emerged that LDF convener EP Jayarajan had briefly met BJP Kerala in-charge and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, at his son’s flat in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal, who is fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Alappuzha constituency said, “The two met and held discussion for a long time. It is shocking news. Jayarajan also admitted that Javadekar came and met him. Prakash Javadekar, who is the BJP Kerala in-charge, is saying that it was a personal meeting. How can it be? There is a clear-cut deal between the BJP and CPM."

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K. Sudhakaran and the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency made serious allegations against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener EP Jayarajan, asserting that he was on the verge of joining the BJP after a meeting.

Meanwhile, KC Venugopal cast his vote on Friday at a polling booth in the Alappuzha constituency in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Venugopal is in the electoral fray against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate AM Ariff and Bharatiya Janata Party's Sobha Surendran from the Alappuzha seat in Kerala.

After casting his vote, Venugopal said, "I am confident that the people of Alleppey will stand with me. After phase one of the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister is panicking. I thank the PM for bringing the Congress manifesto into the public domain in a big way. Our manifesto is for the people whereas BJP's is for (Gautam) Adani and (Mukesh) Ambani. In Kerala, UDF will sweep all 20 seats. The way BJP and CPM attacked Rahul Gandhi, the people of Wayanad will show that they are with him.”

Venugopal has a successful electoral history in Alappuzha, where he won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 general elections. Voting in all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala is underway in the second phase. The results will be announced on June 4. (With Agency Inputs)

