There can't be discrimination in computing pensionary benefits of retired HC judges, says SC

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

There can't be discrimination in computing pensionary benefits of retired HC judges, says SC

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said there cannot be any discrimination in computing the pensionary benefits of retired judges of high courts based on whether they were elevated from the bar or the district judiciary.

New Delhi: There cannot be any discrimination in computing the pensionary benefits of retired judges of high courts based on whether they were elevated from the bar or the district judiciary, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the pensionary benefits of a retired high court judge, who was elevated from the district judiciary, should be computed based on his or her last drawn salary as a high court judge.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was hearing a matter pertaining to the pensionary benefits of a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Tanveer Khan's adventurous journey of mapping 200 Alpine Lakes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.