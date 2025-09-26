Theni Gang Cheats Mumbai Policeman With Rs 35 Lakh Stolen
Police have arrested three accused involved in the case; however, Senthil and Shekar Babu, who took the money, remain at large.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST
Theni: Periyakulam police have busted a gang that allegedly cheated a Mumbai-based policeman, and extorted Rs 35 lakh, with two key suspects still absconding.
According to police, two men, identified as Senthil and Shekar Babu from Theni district, had contacted Lakshmanan (33) over the phone two months ago and claimed that they possessed Rs 2 crore in hawala money in Rs 2,000 notes. They promised him Rs 2 crore if he gave them Rs 50 lakh.
Following this, Lakshmanan and his relative Gangadharan arrived at Periyakulam two days ago and stayed in a lodge. Lakshmanan contacted Senthil and Shekar Babu and informed them that he could provide only Rs. 35 lakh via cheque. However, Senthil and Shekar Babu demanded cash. Lakshmanan withdrew the amount from Axis Bank in Theni and returned to the lodge.
Lakshmanan then tried to withdraw money from Periyakulam Axis Bank; however, he was unable to withdraw more money there, so he took the money from Theni Axis Bank and went back to the lodge.
The accused then lured Lakshmanan into a car on the Periyakulam-Madurai road, showed him fake Rs. 2,000 notes, and took the money. Five other men arrived in another car, claiming to be CBCID officers, assaulted the group, and then released Lakshmanan and his relative on the Periyakulam bypass.
Lakshmanan realised that he had been cheated and reported the matter to the Periyakulam police station. Following the complaint, Periyakulam police arrested three people allegedly involved in the scam.
The three arrested have been identified as Ajith Kumar from Andipatti, police constable Narendran from Thottanoot in Dindigul district, and Ramkumar from the same village. Senthil and Shekar Babu, who took the money, remain at large.
Following this, the police seized two cars used by the gang, registered a case, produced them in court and remanded the three in judicial custody. Narendran, a former Tamil Nadu police constable who joined in 2013, had been previously suspended for similar offences. A manhunt is underway to apprehend the two accused who escaped with Rs. 35 lakh.
