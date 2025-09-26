ETV Bharat / state

Theni Gang Cheats Mumbai Policeman With Rs 35 Lakh Stolen

Theni: Periyakulam police have busted a gang that allegedly cheated a Mumbai-based policeman, and extorted Rs 35 lakh, with two key suspects still absconding.

According to police, two men, identified as Senthil and Shekar Babu from Theni district, had contacted Lakshmanan (33) over the phone two months ago and claimed that they possessed Rs 2 crore in hawala money in Rs 2,000 notes. They promised him Rs 2 crore if he gave them Rs 50 lakh.

Following this, Lakshmanan and his relative Gangadharan arrived at Periyakulam two days ago and stayed in a lodge. Lakshmanan contacted Senthil and Shekar Babu and informed them that he could provide only Rs. 35 lakh via cheque. However, Senthil and Shekar Babu demanded cash. Lakshmanan withdrew the amount from Axis Bank in Theni and returned to the lodge.

Lakshmanan then tried to withdraw money from Periyakulam Axis Bank; however, he was unable to withdraw more money there, so he took the money from Theni Axis Bank and went back to the lodge.

The accused then lured Lakshmanan into a car on the Periyakulam-Madurai road, showed him fake Rs. 2,000 notes, and took the money. Five other men arrived in another car, claiming to be CBCID officers, assaulted the group, and then released Lakshmanan and his relative on the Periyakulam bypass.