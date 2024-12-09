Theatre Workshop Conducted Inside Jail Premises In Leh

Leh: In a unique initiative aimed at fostering creativity and rehabilitation, a theatre workshop was organised inside the jail premises today at District Jail, Choglamsar, Leh. The theatre workshop, led by professional theatre artist, National School Drama pass out, Sonam Stobgais provided an opportunity for inmates to explore the art of storytelling, acting, and expression.

The workshop focused on using theatre as a medium for self-reflection and personal growth. Inmates participated enthusiastically, engaging in various exercises including singing, skits that emphasised teamwork, emotional expression, and communication skills.

Adv. Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC, Leh, said, "This program is a prime example of how human dignity, especially in prisons, is upheld in Ladakh. The facilities provided and the approach towards dealing with inmates, offering them opportunities for self-correction, are commendable."

Stanzin Dorjey, Jail Superintendent, District Jail, UT Ladakh speaking to reporters in Leh on Monday (ETV Bharat)

"Today, we witnessed a shining example of this. The protection of fundamental and prison rights is crucial, and there can be no greater opportunity than this. Inmates have had the chance to engage in yoga, singing, and acting, which are all valuable opportunities to help them reform and find the right path forward," added Adv. Tashi Gyalson.

Dr. SD Jamwal, Director General of Police, Ladakh, said, “We focus on teaching skill sets and ensuring that the jail facilities, including a winter-friendly auditorium, provide basic comfort. No one wants to end up in jail, but sometimes the situation forces it."

"This is an opportunity for corrective action and reform. Inmates are given the time to learn new skills, reform themselves, and look inward, becoming both physically and mentally stable. We need to work on that inner strength. When nurtured, it can transform into a talent, which is showcased through their efforts and performances," added the top police official.

Stanzin Dorjey, Jail Superintendent, District Jail, UT Ladakh, said, “Every prison should be treated as a place for personal reform. In our district jail, we currently house 58 inmates, categorised into convicted, under trial, detainees, remand, and other groups."

"We prioritise their rights by ensuring clean accommodation, proper sanitation, hygiene, health and nutrition, education, skill and vocational training, legal aid, and opportunities for contact with the outside world, all aimed at their eventual reintegration into society. The inmates have shown remarkable creativity through activities like anchoring, cultural programs, skits, and group songs, and we provide the necessary support to foster their development," said Stanzin Dorjey.

He further said, "Earlier, we have organised a 20-day yoga program, along with training in plumbing, electrician work, and welding, to help guide the inmates' thoughts in a positive direction. Our goal is to steer them toward a constructive path, equipping them with skills that can help them reintegrate into society successfully.”

Besides, cultural performance was showcased by professional artists. The program concluded with a 'Each One, Plant One' initiative to promote winter plantation, during which the guests planted willow trees within the jail premises.

Besides, SSP AIG Provision, Stanzin Norboo; SSP, Leh, Shruti Arora; SSP AIG Personnel, Police headquarters Ladakh, Sonam Deachen; SP UTDRF, Pradeep Singh; AIG (CIV) PHQ UT Ladakh, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Kacho; Additional SP Leh, Rigzin Sangrup, and other officers were also present.