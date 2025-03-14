The Wait Is Over! Spring Showers Bring Relief To Bengal Tea Gardens

Jalpaiguri: The wait is finally over! The parching tea gardens of North Bengal finally breathed a sigh of relief after the skies opened up last Wednesday night, bringing in a rainy joy among the hundreds of tea garden workers and traders. It was the first rain since October 30 last year and the temperatures have also come down.

Tea growers of Darjeeling Hills, Dooars and the Terai region depend on the rains that drench the region from the end of January every year, which provide the second round of vitality to the tea plants. But, a long dry spell during the fag end of 2024 and early 2025 had been deepening the crease on the foreheads of the growers.

Situations turned critical as the dry spell continued all through February when the plucking season started. The growers said during the plucking season and immediately after plucking, rains are essential for the growth of new leaves on tea plants. "The results were not good even after irrigation was done in the fields, especially in the Hills. This rain was very badly needed for the growth of the plants," said a tea grower of Dooars.

"The rains have come after a long gap. It is really a big relief for all of us. It is imperative for the tea plants to get rains during the winters and early spring. Our plants were on the verge of wilting and no amount of irrigation would make any difference. It is only the rains that act as a saviour. Moreover, with the leaves getting a fresh lease of life, we will be in a position to recruit more people as the plucking season intensifies," said Subir Gangopadhyay, manager of Danguajhar Tea Gardens in Jalpaiguri.

Tea leaf production has taken a hit for the past couple of years due to rapid climate change. "The 2024 tea production was badly affected due to the change in climate. Any change in the pattern of rains, only aggravates to the situation. One needs to understand that tea cultivation in the Darjeeling Hills and the Dooars region is dependent on favourable climatic conditions. We entered 2025 with a deficit rain situation, which had continued till mid-March. Any further delay would have ruined the crop on the whole. It is good that the rains have happened," said Gopal Chakraborty, secretary of the Jalpaiguri Tea Growers' Association.

"Last year had been particularly bad for the small tea gardens of Dooars and Terai region. With the current showers, we expect to salvage some of the crop. The labour market had also taken a beating last year," added Gopal Chakraborty.