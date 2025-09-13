The Unsung Martyrs: 58 Forest Personnel Killed While Protecting Wildlife At Kaziranga National Park
The earliest recorded martyr at the national park is said to be Baluram Dutta, who was killed by poachers in 1960.
Tezpur: Kaziranga National Park, abode of the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses, has unfortunately witnessed the death of forest personnel, 58 of whom lost their lives while protecting the wildlife since 1968.
According to the officials, the deceased workers include forest guards, mahouts, patrol drivers, and casual workers, who died in the line of duty while ensuring the protection of Kaziranga's fragile yet iconic ecosystem.
Recent Tragedy
In a recent tragic event in 2024, two forest guards, Koleswar Boro, 52, and Biren Rabha, 57 were killed by a wild elephant in the Dhirajuli area of Sonitpur district while attempting to drive the animal away from a village. Their deaths echoed the park’s long and difficult history of human-wildlife conflict.
The First Forest Martyr At Kaziranga
The earliest recorded forest martyr in Assam as per officials was Baluram Dutta, who was killed by poachers in 1960 at Kaziranga, marking the first time a forest guard in Assam was shot while on duty. His name is listed in the park’s historical records as the beginning of a legacy of sacrifice. Similar tragedies followed decades later such as the deaths of Motiram Barua and Thaneswar Das, both killed by poachers in the 1980s while performing anti-poaching operations.
Attacks by wild animals remain one of the leading causes of death. As per official data, from 1992 to 2024, over 15 documented cases involved forest staff being fatally attacked by rhinoceroses, starting with Dharma Kalita in 1992 and continuing to Apurba Momin in 2024. In addition, deaths have occurred due to attacks by elephants, wild buffaloes, and even park-owned domesticated elephants. Such confrontations reflect the daily risks that frontline conservation workers face.
Annual flooding is another major challenge in Kaziranga. The Brahmaputra River’s monsoon overflows, while ecologically important, have also claimed the lives of more than 15 forest personnel as per officials. Cases ranging from Pradeep Dutta in 2001 to Zirchon Engtil in March 2025 highlight the perils of operating during rescue efforts and patrols amidst heavy floods. Several personnel, including mahouts and boatmen, drowned while navigating submerged or eroded areas within the park.
Road accidents have also caused significant casualties, especially along National Highway 37, which cuts through the southern boundary of the park. From driver Konbap Dutta’s death in 2006 to other incidents involving guards and APF (Assam Forest Protection Force) constables in 2010 and 2020, the highway has acted as a silent killer. Internal park roads, used during patrolling and rescue, have also contributed to accidents and fatalities.
Other occupational hazards include falls from elephant backs, heatstroke during field duty, injuries while handling wild animals, and respiratory issues caused by long-term exposure to harsh environmental conditions. These risks are rarely discussed but remain inherent in the daily lives of forest personnel.
National Park Director Speaks
Speaking on the issue, Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh emphasized the immense human cost involved in wildlife conservation. “These are not just numbers. Each one of these forest personnel made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our natural heritage. Kaziranga’s success story is built on their unwavering commitment,” she said.
Ghosh also cited global statistics from the International Ranger Federation, which revealed that between 2006 and 2021, a total of 2,351 rangers died while on duty across 82 countries. Of these, 42.2% were killed in violent encounters involving poachers, militias, or organized criminals. Another 15.5% died in accidents such as drowning, road mishaps, or air crashes, while 14% were killed in wild animal attacks - mostly by elephants, rhinos, and large carnivores. The data further shows that Asia and Africa account for more than 80% of these global fatalities, with 643 deaths in Asia and 591 in Africa during the period.
She also raised concerns over the increasing toll on the mental health of rangers, citing a rising trend in job-related stress and suicides among conservation workers. “It is important that we honor these sacrifices not just symbolically, but by ensuring better safety protocols, mental health support, and resources for our frontline defenders,” Ghosh added.
While Kaziranga remains a global success story in species conservation -particularly for the one-horned rhinoceros - the hidden cost borne by its protectors continues to be steep. As the park gears up to tackle future challenges of poaching, climate change, and habitat stress, the legacy of its fallen forest warriors stands as both a reminder and a responsibility.
