The Unsung Martyrs: 58 Forest Personnel Killed While Protecting Wildlife At Kaziranga National Park

Wildlife personnel stand guard at Kaziranga National Park in Assam ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 13, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST 4 Min Read

Tezpur: Kaziranga National Park, abode of the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses, has unfortunately witnessed the death of forest personnel, 58 of whom lost their lives while protecting the wildlife since 1968. According to the officials, the deceased workers include forest guards, mahouts, patrol drivers, and casual workers, who died in the line of duty while ensuring the protection of Kaziranga's fragile yet iconic ecosystem. Recent Tragedy

In a recent tragic event in 2024, two forest guards, Koleswar Boro, 52, and Biren Rabha, 57 were killed by a wild elephant in the Dhirajuli area of Sonitpur district while attempting to drive the animal away from a village. Their deaths echoed the park’s long and difficult history of human-wildlife conflict. Wildlife personnel stand guard at Kaziranga National Park in Assam (ETV Bharat) The First Forest Martyr At Kaziranga

The earliest recorded forest martyr in Assam as per officials was Baluram Dutta, who was killed by poachers in 1960 at Kaziranga, marking the first time a forest guard in Assam was shot while on duty. His name is listed in the park’s historical records as the beginning of a legacy of sacrifice. Similar tragedies followed decades later such as the deaths of Motiram Barua and Thaneswar Das, both killed by poachers in the 1980s while performing anti-poaching operations. Attacks by wild animals remain one of the leading causes of death. As per official data, from 1992 to 2024, over 15 documented cases involved forest staff being fatally attacked by rhinoceroses, starting with Dharma Kalita in 1992 and continuing to Apurba Momin in 2024. In addition, deaths have occurred due to attacks by elephants, wild buffaloes, and even park-owned domesticated elephants. Such confrontations reflect the daily risks that frontline conservation workers face.