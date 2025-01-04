Villagers Left In Lurch As Ganjam's Ailing Titanium Plant Takes Away Land And Jobs

Ganjam: The fate of a titanium plant project in Ganjam district, hangs in balance owing to decline in demand of the product produced by the company in foreign market.

Work on the Saraf titanium plant began a few years back with residents of villages in Chhatrapur block donating their land for the project. Hundreds of workers were also hired for the plant. But, despite the issue being raised in the state Assembly, the plant is yet to be revived.

Workers' plight

B Bairagi of Takiriya Berhampur village in Chhatrapur block had donated his seven acres of farmland like others in the area for country's first titanium project. In 2007, an agreement was signed by the company and the land losers. When the company started production in 2016, Bairagi was hired as a worker. He worked till 2024. However, as he raised the workers' demands with the company's officials, he was dismissed from service in February, 2024. While no reason was given by the company, Bairagi has been struggling for justice by approaching officials from the District Labour Department to the Chief Minister's Office but in vain. Bairagi and his family are left in a lurch along with hundreds of other workers like him.

The residents of five villages of Sriramchandrapur Mauja in Chhatrapur block had provided their land for the titanium project being built by Saraf Agency. In 2007, in the hope of getting permanent employment at the plant, the villagers had provided their farmlands in a joint agreement signed at that time with the district administration, Saraf Agency and Idco.

A joint agreement was also signed between the land losers and the company authorities. After the agreements were signed, the company authorities approached the villagers and acquired a total of 250 acres of land, including 50 acres of government land. Saraf Agency acquired a total of 19,523 acres of land, including five pieces belonging to the villagers. An agreement was also signed between the company and the land losers families to ensure that one member of each family that provided the land would be employed in the titanium company. It was mentioned in the agreement that the company would provide training to the land losers and those who could not be trained would be given pension or allowance.

Company's apathy

Saraf Agency was launched in 2016. It was in a joint venture with firms in Russia. But the company dumped its Russian partners after the latter backed off from the project and decided to go it alone. However, work on the plant was stopped due to several incidents and accidents. On top of this, the company announced layoffs and also suffered huge losses. Bhu-Vista Kalyan Samiti President P Dharma Reddy said even as the company had not assured permanent employment, it was decided that the workers who were laid off would be given a monthly allowance of Rs 2,300. But several ex-workers are not being paid the allowance, Reddy alleged. In addition, it was decided in the agreement to build a main gate near Takiriya Berhampur and dig ponds in three villages. But no work has been done, he said.

'Give us work or return our land'

The workers laid off by the company are now demanding either their land or employment. Bairagi who is out of a job for the last 10 months said he will cultivate paddy on the land he had given to the company.

Workers' union dispute

After the company laid off its workers, the latter came together and formed an union. The workers allege Saraf Agency took their grazing land and has kept some land on its plant's premises. They said the company's officials when asked about the issue say the file is with Idco.

R Dandapani Reddy, President, Titanium Workers and Employees Association said he had given land to the titanium authorities in 2017. He said while the company acquired 250 acres from the villagers, it set up its plant on only 20 acres. Reddy said the company's officials remained indifferent to the operations as a result of which the plant ran into losses. He alleged little attention was given to workers' safety in the plant.

Pig mint plant far from reality

Currently, titanium slag is produced in the plant for which there is no demand in India. The product can be sold only in international markets. Pig mints which can be sold within India is not being produced in the plant. The company is running into losses yet its officials have no plans to revive it, the workers alleged.

The workers had met Ganjam District Magistrate and apprised him of the issue. The DM said he had asked the company authorities to call them and hold discussions. A meeting was held between the workers and the company's officials but it remained inconclusive.

S Balaji Reddy of Takiria Berhampur who worked in the plant alleged discrepancy in disbursal of allowance to workers. Even as it is rumoured the plant is said to functioning after March, the company authorities have not been appointed on a permanent basis. This apart, around 2,000 people laid off by the c company are being paid the monthly allowance of Rs 2,300 regularly. Balaji had given up 12 acres of land for the plant.

No response from company officials

The issue was raised in the Assembly and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi apprised of it. "If the company authorities are not doing anything, then the farmers' land should be returned to them," said Chhatrapur MLA Krishna Chandra Nayak.