The Taste of Bihar: Rajgir Tea Stall Serves Free Milk to Children for 35 Years

Nalada: Over the past 35 years, a tea stall in Bihar's Rajgir has been offering more than just a cup of tea. It serves milk to children up to the age of 18 months free of cost. The over three decades of tradition continues, though the person who began this is no more now.

'Shravan Chai Dukan' or Shravan Tea Stall, as it is known, the humble tea shop has become a symbol of compassion, a gesture that began with one man’s simple yet profound act of kindness. In 1990, Shravan Kumar, a humble tea seller, saw a child crying.

He sensed the urgency and decided to comfort the child by asking his parents to accept his offer to feed the infant a glass of milk. From that moment, he realised the power of compassion and the essential need to help struggling families. Till 2000, he continued the tradition of offering free milk to infants, regardless of their background, day or night.

He spent years offering free milk to children, even though it came with financial loss. After Shravan’s untimely death in 2000, his younger brother, Ranjit Kumar, affectionately known as Tunna Baba, continued the tradition. Today, Shravan Kumar Tea Stall stands as a beacon of hope and service.

''We distribute four litres of milk on normal days and more than 10 litres in the winter season. This gives us self-satisfaction. Adults can avail beverages easily, but it can become difficult for children. Therefore, the tradition which my elder brother started is still being continued with a sense of service. I don't mind spending a part of my money for this," Ranjit Kumar said.

Rajeev Kumar, a local of Rajgir, said, "We have been drinking tea at this shop for years. Children get milk here for free. Those who insist on paying money are strictly asked not to do it. Milk is available here 365 days a year, the tea shop is open till 10 pm."

Ranjit Kumar is determined to continue to offer the same service till his last breath. "As long as I am alive, I will continue my elder brother’s noble work. Children will continue to get milk free of cost, and no one will leave disappointed," he said.

