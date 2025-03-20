The Sweet Chirp: Odisha's Ganjam Leads The Way In House Sparrow Conservation

By Sameer Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: The chirp of house sparrow can now seldom be heard in towns and villages. Rapid industrializaton and factors like pollution and a dwindling green cover have taken a toll on the tiny winged creatures which live among human beings.

The birds may be facing an existential threat but some spirited individuals in Ganjam district are doing their best to save them. The district has the unique distinction of having a village called Ghar Chatiya Surakshya Gram. Every house in the village has nests for sparrows built by locals for whom the sweet chirp of the birds is a part of their lives. Antai village in Kukudakhandi block also has scripted a success story of conservation of sparrows.

The little creatures, like other birds and animals are facing the brunt of climate change. But the villagers have taken it upon themselves to save the species and provide them a safe habitat. The efforts were initiated in 2017 when a few villagers built artificial nests for the birds.

Regional Development Council President Sagar Patra during a discussion with ITI India on World Sparrow Day said his efforts to protect the birds began in 2011. He also noted that he never imagined that his efforts would gain such recognition at the global level. The chirps of house sparrows, which were once heard frequently in mornings and evenings, have become rare and this motivated him to undertake the initiative which has become an inspiration for others.

A sparrow at its nest (ETV Bharat)

The artificial nests for the sparrows being constructed by Patra for house sparrows cost Rs 1,000 per unit initially. The project was started with two members, but it has now expanded to 20 youth who assist Patra. Local officials have also started to collaborate with Patra to facilitate the financial sustainability of this programme. The nests are made of different materials and distributed in different villages. Once the sparrows settle in them, the birds are also given water and food, he said. Patra has distributed the nests within Ganjam and neighbouring Gajapati district.

"The birds need safe and secure habitats just like human beings and it it our duty to do our bit for conserving the species", said Patra who has been spreading awareness on the issue among villagers. Patra started the noble deed with two of his friends and now has a team of 20 youth who are committed to the cause. He also gets help from various people including retired government employees. Patra said he spends Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 every month on his work.

Artificial nests for sparrows (ETV Bharat)

This apart, Rabindra Nath Sahu has been working tirelessly to preserve the birds Rushikulya coast. As per an IOCL report, the number of House Sparrows had decreased by 80 per cent by the year 2000 in the area. The decline was attributed to the absence of thatched houses, construction of concrete homes, change in the village environment, use of insecticides in agricultural fields, and the presence of mobile towers all around.

Since 2007, Rabindra has been engaged in activities for the breeding and conservation of House Sparrows. Starting from Purunabandh in the Ganjam block, he has initiated awareness campaigns for the protection of House Sparrows across 18 districts in the state and provides artificial nesting sites. Rabindra said he and his team have distributed approximately 5,000 artificial nests among people residing in towns and villages. This awareness initiative has significantly increased the number of House Sparrows in the villages and surrounding areas. Rabindra states that if the Odisha government undertakes more efforts for the conservation of the bird, the number will further increase.

On World Sparrow Day, Satyanarayan Maharana, an artist from Berhampur, conducted an awareness campaign by creating rangolis of sparrows. Through his art, he encouraged people to come forward and save the birds. In a bid to address the decline in population of the tiny birds, World Sparrow Day is celebrated each year on March 20 with focus on activities to promote awareness on the growing decline of sparrows and to develop preservation programmes for them. Each year, World Sparrow Day celebrations are marked around a particular theme. The 2025 World Sparrow Day theme is ‘A Tribute to Nature’s Tiny Messengers’.