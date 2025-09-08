ETV Bharat / state

The Soul Of Assam: Remembering Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika On His 100th Birth Anniversary

Similarly, he expressed anger when others attempted to remix his songs without permission, feeling that such acts undermined the social messages he tried to portray in his work. Sharma said, "Bhupen Hazarika was very protective of his music. If he found anyone attempting to remix his songs without his consent, he felt deeply hurt. His music was his message to the world."

Hazarika was soft-spoken and humble in nature, but he was not someone who shied away from expressing his displeasure whenever he felt wronged or cheated. Citing one such example, Sharma said, "Trusting the (event) organisers, Bhupen Da never opened his payment envelope after his performances. But when the amounts turned out to be far too less, his anger was visible. For him, his art was not a commercial transaction but a voice for the people. He never tolerated dishonesty."

Interestingly, the title ' Sudha Kantha' was bestowed on Hazarika in Dibrugarh by well-known poet Ananda Chandra Baruah, who happened to be Debashish Sharma's granduncle. That title perfectly matched the profound quality of his voice, which seemed to carry the essence of Assam, Sharma said, as he offered a glimpse into the icon's life and struggles.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Debashish Sharma, currently the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon and former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Hazarika, recalled the time spent with the legendary artiste. "I had the privilege of working closely with Bhupen Hazarika for six years," Sharma said.

Known as 'Sudha Kantha' (the nectar-voiced one), Hazarika was not only an exceptional singer and composer but also a visionary artiste whose work transcended regional boundaries. As is being said, his voice carried both the pain of the oppressed and the pride of his people.

Nagaon: On the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna late Bhupen Hazarika, Assam joined India and the world in paying rich tributes to its 'son of the soil' whose music continues to resonate in the hearts of the people.

Sharma said Hazarika had deep respect for his fellow artistes. During a Bihu festival in Torajan, Hazarika noticed a local drummer sleeping under the stage after hours-long performance. Without hesitating, he took the drummer to his home in his car. For him, every artist, no matter how small, deserved respect and recognition. "I saw him stop his car to take the drummer home. Bhupen Da believed that every artiste, big or small, should be respected and honoured," Sharma said.

Glimpses from the life of Bhupen Hazarika (Photo: Special Arrangements)

The story of his interactions with the legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar also stands out. On one occasion, when Hazarika arrived at her home in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the security guards stopped him at the entrance. Unaware of the reason, Hazarika was irritated. However, when Lata Ji got to know that Bhupen Da has arrived, she immediately rushed to greet him. Sharma recalled, "When Lata Ji heard Bhupen Da was outside, she rushed to welcome him. It was a moment of pure mutual respect and admiration, and I saw it with my own eyes."

In contrast, Hazarika's relationship with filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi was very close and personal, but not without its share of complexities. They often disagreed, but Hazarika and Lajmi shared a bond built on mutual respect and artistic collaboration. Sharma recalled how, during times of personal tension between the two, Hazarika would often call him during tense moments, saying, "Bapu, come and take me away."

As iconic as his career was, Hazarika's later years were marred by financial difficulties. During a period when he was seriously ill, he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment of heart-related ailments, when he faced a financial crisis. Around Rs 2.5 lakh was required for his treatment, but at that moment, neither Hazarika nor Kalpana Lajmi had access to the funds. The amount was eventually arranged through a loan from Kalpana Lajmi's brother, who lived abroad. Sharma said, "I was there during this time, witnessing firsthand how a man who had given so much to the world was struggling for basic support. The number of people who benefited from Bhupen Da's kindness was many, but in his moment of need, the number of those who came forward was very few."

Glimpses from the life of Bhupen Hazarika (Photo: Special Arrangements)

Despite these struggles, Hazarika's impact was huge. Debashish Sharma affirmed that Hazarika could have been a contender for the Nobel Prize in Literature if his socially-conscious music had been widely translated and promoted.

Sharma said, "Had his songs been translated widely and recognised globally, I have no doubt Bhupen Da could have been a contender for the Nobel Prize. His music spoke to the struggles of humanity, transcending boundaries and languages." His songs, filled with political and social relevance, spoke to the human condition in ways very few artistes can match.

One of the more poignant memories Sharma shared was how Hazarika, despite his international fame, always remained rooted in simplicity. He found joy in simple Assamese delicacies like roasted corn and red gourd, and he enjoyed these with the same enthusiasm as he did during his on-stage performances. "He loved simple things like roasted corn, red gourd and many such small things gave him real joy. Despite his global stature, he remained grounded," Sharma said.