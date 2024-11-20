'The Sabarmati Report' Is Now Tax-Free In Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Bhajanlal Sharma government on Wednesday announced that 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the 2020 Godhra train burning incident, has been made tax-free in Rajasthan.

The announcement has made Rajasthan the fourth state after Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to take such an initiative. The Vikrant Massey-starrer film was released in the theatres last week.

Taking to his X handle Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, a "meaningful decision" has been taken to make 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in Rajasthan. He said that the film highlights the "horrific period of history, which some selfish elements tried to distort to fulfill their vested interests".

"This film not only effectively exposes the reality of the then system, but also refutes the misleading and false narratives propagated at that time. This unfortunate and heartbreaking incident has been presented with utmost sensitivity in the film," he tweeted.

Sharma wrote that the film should be watched because "a deep and critical study of the past can help us understand the present and provide guidance for the future".

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi, who was the Gujarat CM at that time, took to the social media to appreciate the film for "bringing out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history" and had said that a fake narrative can persist only for a short period.