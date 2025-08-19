The Rise And Rise of CP Radhakrishnan: Friends Recall His Path To NDA’s Vice Presidential Candidacy

Coimbatore: Soon after CP Radhakrishnan, better known as CPR, emerged as the choice of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate, accolades poured in from all quarters. At the same time, memories of his early years crowd the minds of his school and college friends.

They look back with pride, recalling times spent with Radhakrishnan. From the classrooms of his hometown in Tiruppur to the highest echelons of national politics, CPR's journey reflects not only his commitment to his country but also his unwavering belief in people’s progress through collective effort.

A natural leader since childhood

Recalling his association with Radhakrishnan, his school friend Krishnasamy said, "He (CPR) and I studied together in school and college. My classmate is going to be the Vice President. He was the student leader while studying in the school. Since then, he has shown leadership qualities. Wherever a problem arose for students, he used to rush to troubleshoot. He has been very patriotic since childhood."



Involvement in politics

Krishnasamy recalled the time when, during the college period, he, along with friends, established the 'Youth Club' which organised various programmes. "During the Emergency, we started the Jana Sangam and organised various secret meetings. As CPR's involvement in politics increased, he left his job and became a full-time politician. CPR is someone who loves to take everyone along with him," he said.

CPR's friends say his journey reflects not only his commitment to his country but also his unwavering belief in people’s progress through collective effort. (ETV Bharat)

Chandrashekar, another of Radhakrishnan's childhood friends, shared how their bond has withstood the test of time. "Even after 50 years of friendship, he remains grounded. He’s the same man who would ask us to visit his home at night to study together," said Chandrashekar, who beamed with pride. According to him, CPR never expected any formality from friends, a true mark of his character.



Importance of Tamils in BJP

For many in the Kongu Belt, the announcement of CPR as the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate is seen as a milestone in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP’s All India Women's Wing President, couldn’t be happier about the selection. “It is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu, especially the Kongu Belt, that someone from our region is being recognized for such a high office," she shared in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

She continued, "I am very happy to have worked with C.P. Radhakrishnan. When I was elected as the general secretary of the BJP state Women's Wing in 2002, he was the state president. He is very simple, loved and admired by everyone. He will work hard without any compromise and continue to do public service. It's really good to see him shine in his field."

According to her, people from Tamil Nadu get importance in national politics due to the BJP. "All the MPs from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry should support CP Radhakrishnan, a Tamil, who is contesting for the post of Vice President," Srinivasan signed off.