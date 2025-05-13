The Incredible Journey of A Computer Hardware Shop Owner To An Inspiring Yoga Champion

Suryapet: In the town of Suryapet, nestled in the heart of Telangana, Gudur Nageswara Rao is making waves in the world of yoga, not just locally but internationally as well. His incredible journey from a local computer hardware shop owner to a medal-winning yoga champion is an inspiring testament to determination, passion, and discipline.

A part-time yoga teacher at the Swaminarayan Gurukula School and a computer hardware shop owner by profession, he has been tirelessly working on transforming his body and mind through yoga. An International Champion

One of his most remarkable achievements came at the Second Asian Yogasana Championship held in Delhi from April 25-27, 2024. Nageswara Rao was the sole participant from Telangana, competing against athletes from 20 countries.

He brought home an impressive haul of three medals, two gold medals in the Artistic Pair and Rhythmic Pair categories, and a silver medal in the Supine Event. India topped the medal tally with 83 medals, and Nageswara Rao’s success stood out as a testament to the country’s growing prominence in international yoga competitions.

Nageswara Rao's journey in yoga dates back to 2014 when he began practicing out of pure passion. In 2022, he clinched a gold medal at the World Cup of Yogasana Sports in Bengaluru, and also bagged gold medals in the All India Yogasana Sports Championship-2022 in Hampi, Karnataka. His victory at the 4th National Rhythmic Yogasana Championship-2022, organized by the Maharashtra Yoga Culture Association, further cemented his place among the top yogis in the country.

Nageswara Rao attributes much of his success to the support and encouragement he has received from the Telangana Sports Authority. For him, yoga is not just a sport, it’s a way of life.

“The medals are only a small reflection of the inner peace and strength that yoga has brought in me,” he says. “ With every competition, I am not only sculpting my body but also enhancing mental and spiritual well-being,” he added.

From a small town in Telangana to the global stage, Gudur Nageswara Rao is proving that dedication and the pursuit of excellence truly know no boundaries.