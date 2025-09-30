ETV Bharat / state

The Evolving Face Of Barachatti: A Shift from Naxalite Rule To Electoral Hope

Gaya: The Barachatti assembly constituency of Gaya district in Bihar borders the neighbouring state of Jharkhand. During elections, the Naxalite threat made people afraid to participate in the grand festival of democracy.

This was a region where the sound of gunfire would shake the region. The electoral plans of political parties would be shattered as soon as they reached Barachatti. Naxalite election boycott slogans were followed in letter and spirit, but today the situation has completely changed.

ETV Bharat was on the ground in Barachatti and witnessed the changes. This was an area where Naxalites used to have the final say, but now before elections, but now the situation seems to have changed.

ETV Bharat's team visited Patluka, Jhanj, Bibi Pesara, Shivganj, and other areas of Barachatti to record the changes in the ground realities. This region has witnessed a time when candidates were decided by a decree from Naxalites. Before elections, decrees were issued by the Naxalite People's Court to influence voting. This was an area where security forces risked their lives to conduct the election process. Encounters between security forces and Naxalites were common in this region.

But now people in the Barachatti region are enthusiastic about electing their representatives for the 2025 Assembly elections. Ramavtar Manjhi, a resident of Jhanj village, says that development is the primary issue in this region, but from the 1990s to the 2015 elections, people in remote areas of this region were afraid to even vote.

"Candidates didn't even dare to enter this area. But the situation has changed. People will exercise their right to vote without any fear this time," says Ramavtar Manjhi, a resident of Jhanj village.

Nand Lal Kumar of Jhanj, located at the far end of the Barachatti block, says that now national-level leaders are reaching out to campaign. Now, voters here are talking about voting in large numbers for development. Political party leaders are also fearlessly conducting public relations campaigns.

"There was a time when this area was plagued by bloodshed. Now, there's talk of development. Many Naxalites who have returned to the mainstream also want development in this area, although they also say that the people of this area are still awaiting development. The lack of employment opportunities in this area is a major problem," observes Nand Lal Kumar, a resident of Jhanj village.

Ramavtar Manjhi says that the Barachatti Assembly constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Located approximately 45 km south of the district headquarters, National Highway 2 passes through this area. Scheduled Castes constitute 35.88 per cent of the voter base in Barachatti. Yet, the light of development has barely reached here.

"Due to poverty, education is not a priority for many families. Earning a daily income by putting children to work is more important. Of the total SC population here, approximately 55.60 per cent are Chamar (Ravidas) caste, 30.35 per cent are Dusadh (Paswan), and 5.8 per cent are Musahar," says Ramavtar Manjhi, of Jhanji village.