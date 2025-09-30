The Evolving Face Of Barachatti: A Shift from Naxalite Rule To Electoral Hope
Voters in Barachatti highlight the dramatic change from gunfire to a grand festival of democracy
Published : September 30, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Sartaj Ahmed
Gaya: The Barachatti assembly constituency of Gaya district in Bihar borders the neighbouring state of Jharkhand. During elections, the Naxalite threat made people afraid to participate in the grand festival of democracy.
This was a region where the sound of gunfire would shake the region. The electoral plans of political parties would be shattered as soon as they reached Barachatti. Naxalite election boycott slogans were followed in letter and spirit, but today the situation has completely changed.
ETV Bharat was on the ground in Barachatti and witnessed the changes. This was an area where Naxalites used to have the final say, but now before elections, but now the situation seems to have changed.
ETV Bharat's team visited Patluka, Jhanj, Bibi Pesara, Shivganj, and other areas of Barachatti to record the changes in the ground realities. This region has witnessed a time when candidates were decided by a decree from Naxalites. Before elections, decrees were issued by the Naxalite People's Court to influence voting. This was an area where security forces risked their lives to conduct the election process. Encounters between security forces and Naxalites were common in this region.
But now people in the Barachatti region are enthusiastic about electing their representatives for the 2025 Assembly elections. Ramavtar Manjhi, a resident of Jhanj village, says that development is the primary issue in this region, but from the 1990s to the 2015 elections, people in remote areas of this region were afraid to even vote.
"Candidates didn't even dare to enter this area. But the situation has changed. People will exercise their right to vote without any fear this time," says Ramavtar Manjhi, a resident of Jhanj village.
Nand Lal Kumar of Jhanj, located at the far end of the Barachatti block, says that now national-level leaders are reaching out to campaign. Now, voters here are talking about voting in large numbers for development. Political party leaders are also fearlessly conducting public relations campaigns.
"There was a time when this area was plagued by bloodshed. Now, there's talk of development. Many Naxalites who have returned to the mainstream also want development in this area, although they also say that the people of this area are still awaiting development. The lack of employment opportunities in this area is a major problem," observes Nand Lal Kumar, a resident of Jhanj village.
Ramavtar Manjhi says that the Barachatti Assembly constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Located approximately 45 km south of the district headquarters, National Highway 2 passes through this area. Scheduled Castes constitute 35.88 per cent of the voter base in Barachatti. Yet, the light of development has barely reached here.
"Due to poverty, education is not a priority for many families. Earning a daily income by putting children to work is more important. Of the total SC population here, approximately 55.60 per cent are Chamar (Ravidas) caste, 30.35 per cent are Dusadh (Paswan), and 5.8 per cent are Musahar," says Ramavtar Manjhi, of Jhanji village.
Since becoming a separate assembly constituency in 1957, 18 elections, including by-elections, have been held in Barachatti. The Congress and RJD have won four times each, while the Janata Dal has won once, the JDU twice, the Janata Party, the Indian People's Front, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha have each won once. Currently, Jyoti Manjhi, the sister-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi from the HAM Party and the mother-in-law of Santosh, a minister in the Bihar government, is the MLA.
Rajdev Paswan of Shivganj village in Barachatti says that this area has been under the grip of Naxalites for years. Because of this, the development that should have taken place here has not been achieved. Education and irrigation are the major problems in the region.
"Development has been hampered here due to Naxalism. Leaders from many parties have been coming and promising to develop this area extensively if given the opportunity, but in the past several elections, this area has received only promises and no work," argues Rajdev Paswan, a resident of Shivganj village
During the 2010 assembly elections, Naxalites targeted several schools in the area. The Naxalites issued posters calling for an election boycott, stating that they disliked the security forces being stationed in schools. The Naxalites bombed approximately five schools in several villages, including Jhanj.
Many elections before 2010 were marked by clashes between Naxalites and security forces. Security forces could not conduct elections in this area by vehicle because Naxalites planted landmines everywhere, making them vulnerable to attack. Now, polling parties reach even the remotest corners of the region.
Local journalist Amit Kumar says, "Naxalite orders were issued in the region, and vote boycotts were common in their areas. But that's not the case today. This is the same area where Naxalites burned former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's helicopter."
"Earlier, there was terror. People wouldn't vote out of fear of Naxalites. Even when the police went to conduct voting, they did so with utmost caution," says Amit Kumar.
Ram Brij Chaudhary (80) says, "Previously, polling parties wouldn't even be allowed by the administration to go to the Teeli Pahad area. Now, candidates go there and campaign and leave safely. Murder, robbery, and beatings, which were common in the area till 2000, came to a halt. During elections, people wouldn't leave their homes in groups of 5 to 10 because they feared Naxalites might think they were campaigning," recalls Ram Brij Chaudhary.
Gayaji's Senior Superintendent of Police, Anand Kumar, says that the situation is no longer the same as before; the Naxalites have been weakened. The actions of the police and paramilitary forces, along with government policies and development initiatives, have ended the Naxalite rule in the area.
"It used to be challenging, but now the police have access to every corner of the area and strict security measures are in place. From a security perspective, the police still maintain strict security during elections, ensuring a sense of security for the people," asserts Kumar.