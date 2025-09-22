The Durga Of Delhi: How Archana Agnihotri Is Fighting Child Sexual Abuse
When parents in a Delhi school broke down confessing their own childhood trauma during a workshop, Archana knew her campaign had touched a raw nerve.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST
New Delhi: It is that time of the year when millions of people offer prayers to Goddess Durga as Sharadiya Navratri begins. The epitome of strength and protection, Durga's myriad forms get reflected in the common women of the country who, with a deep sense of conviction and commitment, change the lives of others. Like Archana Agnihotri in Delhi’s Moolchand area who took up the cudgels of battling one of the most insidious evils of our society in 2015. For 10 years, she has waged an unrelenting war against child sexual abuse and given innumerable survivors the courage to speak out.
She started Samadhan Abhiyaan in 2015 with her own savings but today it has made a difference to the lives of more than 8 lakh people across India, 75 percent of them children. Her work has spread across Delhi classrooms to remote towns of Uttar Pradesh. Her way forward has always been to build a campaign that can win trust, blend, create awareness, educate, and help in legal intervention.
“The first workshop in a Delhi government school was meant to be a simple awareness session on child sexual abuse and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for teachers and staff. But when parents gathered, many broke down, sharing their own experiences of childhood abuse admitting that the pain still haunts them decades later,” says Archana.
That moment gave her an indication as to how deep the problem has percolated and the silence around it was even more disturbing. Archana knew then that breaking that silence must be the motto of her life.
Staff and parents appreciated the effort and urged her to hold a similar workshop for parents at intervals.
Archana launched the campaign ‘Chuppi Tod - Halla Bol’ (Break the Silence, Raise Your Voice). “I wanted this slogan to be a call for action and not just a statement. I wanted to involve children, parents, and society as a whole,” she reveals.
For the next seven years, she kept pushing the financial boundaries to keep the workshops, rallies, and community meetings going on. She trained teachers to recognise signs of abuse, encouraged parents to talk openly with their children, and taught young ones about issues like the good and bad touch.
As the effort was big, resources were getting thinner. “We survived on small donations and my savings till something good happened,” Archana says.
As the campaign refused to die, in 2022, Samadhan Abhiyaan received CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) support from India Pesticides Limited. That was the breaking point when she decided to expand the campaign beyond Delhi.
Since then, Archana and her team have travelled across states, reaching schools, colleges, and communities. Through simple, child-friendly messaging, they have empowered lakhs of children to recognise abuse, report it, and seek help.
“Children at a certain age often do not realize that something wrong has happened to them. There are also instances where fear, shame, and intimidation keep them silent. But once they openly discuss with our team and are trained, they identify abuse and trust parents to tell the truth. That is when change takes place,” explains she.
In 2024, Samadhan Abhiyaan published ‘Be Alert, Be Safe, POCSO Knowledge’, a book written in simple language and having illustrations to explain how to recognise, prevent, and respond to child sexual abuse. The book is currently included in the SCERT curriculum which is read by thousands of students and teachers every year.
“It’s not just for children. It is also for parents and teachers on how to handle disclosure and support victims without judgment,” Archana adds.
Since survivors of abuse needed tangible support, Archana came up with six Bal Mitra Kendras in Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Cases from these places reach the police, Child Welfare Committees and directly come from families. Here, trained staff intervene, speak to the survivor and provide counselling, connect survivors with legal aid, and follow up till justice is delivered.
Till now, the campaign has dealt with more than 350 cases. “Justice is not just about punishing the abuser, we ensure that the child’s confidence, dignity, and future are restored,” says Archana, for whom her family has been the biggest support. Friends too joined and the years of financial struggle ended.
Today, Archana is happy that the movement she began has created a ripple effect. Hundreds of volunteers, teachers, and parents are now an integral part of the fight.
As per NCRB data, thousands of cases are registered every year, but experts believe the actual numbers are far higher.
“And it is when children are aware of their rights, abusers get scared. They know the child will speak up, and that changes everything,” says Archana with the hope that the movement will continue fighting the issue of child abuse.
