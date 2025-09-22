ETV Bharat / state

The Durga Of Delhi: How Archana Agnihotri Is Fighting Child Sexual Abuse

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when millions of people offer prayers to Goddess Durga as Sharadiya Navratri begins. The epitome of strength and protection, Durga's myriad forms get reflected in the common women of the country who, with a deep sense of conviction and commitment, change the lives of others. Like Archana Agnihotri in Delhi’s Moolchand area who took up the cudgels of battling one of the most insidious evils of our society in 2015. For 10 years, she has waged an unrelenting war against child sexual abuse and given innumerable survivors the courage to speak out.

She started Samadhan Abhiyaan in 2015 with her own savings but today it has made a difference to the lives of more than 8 lakh people across India, 75 percent of them children. Her work has spread across Delhi classrooms to remote towns of Uttar Pradesh. Her way forward has always been to build a campaign that can win trust, blend, create awareness, educate, and help in legal intervention.

“The first workshop in a Delhi government school was meant to be a simple awareness session on child sexual abuse and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for teachers and staff. But when parents gathered, many broke down, sharing their own experiences of childhood abuse admitting that the pain still haunts them decades later,” says Archana.

That moment gave her an indication as to how deep the problem has percolated and the silence around it was even more disturbing. Archana knew then that breaking that silence must be the motto of her life.

Staff and parents appreciated the effort and urged her to hold a similar workshop for parents at intervals.

Archana launched the campaign ‘Chuppi Tod - Halla Bol’ (Break the Silence, Raise Your Voice). “I wanted this slogan to be a call for action and not just a statement. I wanted to involve children, parents, and society as a whole,” she reveals.

For the next seven years, she kept pushing the financial boundaries to keep the workshops, rallies, and community meetings going on. She trained teachers to recognise signs of abuse, encouraged parents to talk openly with their children, and taught young ones about issues like the good and bad touch.