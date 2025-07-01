The Curious Land Deal Of DIG's Bungalow In Agra

Agra: The Police have arrested an accused in a case of land fraud pertaining to the land where the bungalow of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police stands in Boileuganj area. The hunt is on for the remaining accused.

The matter pertains to the land inside this bungalow premises figuring in two registration agreements. The accused in connivance with the Sadar Tehsil employees had also got the name of the owner changed in the documents. This was nullified once the matter came to light.

The fraud pertains to six bighas of land. In the khevat (list of land holdings) the name mentioned was that of Habib-ul- Rehman which was initially changed to Khalil-ul-Rehman. A will surfaced after the passing away of the latter on April 2, 2012 and on the basis of this will the names of Iqbal Khan, Firoz Khan, Mohammad Salim Khan, Faisal Khan, Irshad Khan and Dilshad Khan we added to the khevat in 2024.

Before this change in ownership and submission of the will, the accused had made two agreements in 2020 in the name of Dayalbagh resident Rakesh Kumar and his friend.

“After the change in names of the ownership took place in 2024, a third agreement was made in the name of Saurabh Bansal and Shahi Raza of Big Daddy firm by the new owners,” disclosed Inspector Dharmendra Singh Bhati of Nai ki Mandi Police Station.

He said that when Rakesh Kumar came to know about this, he went to the court that ordered registration of two cases on May 15, 2025 in which the sellers and the purchasers of the third agreement were named as accused.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Bansal while claiming to be a victim lodged a third case in the Rakabganj Police Station.

Inspector Bhati disclosed that Dilshad Khan who is a shoe trader in Badi Athai has been arrested in the matter and the Police are trying to find out how the land of the DIG’s bungalow became inherited property. He allegedly related that Saurabh Bansal and Shahid Raza had promised him that they would take over the said land in connivance with the officials.

Shahid Raza claims to be a media professional and is known to Dilshad. Inspector Bhati said that Shahid Raza had persuaded Saurabh Jain who is into ghee business to go in for the land agreement while promising him good returns. Shahid Raza had imposed the condition of himself being a party in the agreement.

Multiple parties were involved in the matter because it pertained to taking possession of land where the DIG’s bungalow stood.