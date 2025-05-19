ETV Bharat / state

Charminar's Pearl Market Inferno Raises Concerns Over Dangers of Heritage Buildings In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The deadly blaze at the Krishna Pearl Shop near Charminar, which has so far claimed 17 lives, has brought to the fore deteriorating safety standards in the heart of Hyderabad’s historic commercial zones.

The fire that broke out late on Sunday in the narrow lanes of Gulzar House engulfed the entire century-old building, spanning about 77 square yards where two pearl shops were housed on the ground floor while on the upper floor were residential units. Once thick smoke engulfed the upper levels which had sealed windows and airtight construction meant for theft prevention, the entire building turned a death trap as victims could not escape through a single narrow staircase. Most of them have allegedly succumbed to suffocation within minutes.

According to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, the incident is just a part of a larger problem. An estimated 1,000 buildings in areas such as Afzalganj, Begumbazar, Musi, Medina Market, Pattergatti, and Lad Bazaar are more than hundred years and some are in dilapidated condition. Such buildings usually do not have fire exits, proper ventilation, or updated electrical systems but these buildings are densely packed with shops and residential spaces which are frequented by thousands of people every day.

Sources said Hyderabad has over 19 lakh taxable properties, with around 70,000 doubling up as commercial and residential spaces. Many of these, especially in the Old City have neither been renovated nor adhered to modern safety standards.