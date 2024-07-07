ETV Bharat / state

The Body Of 8-Year-Old Boy who fell Into Guwahati Drain From His Father's Scooter Amid Heavy Rain Found

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Abhinash had slipped from his father's scooter and fallen into the drain while returning home amid heavy rain on Thursday evening. Hiralal had said he saw his son's hand in the drain and dived in, but could not get a hold of him.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)

Guwahati: Rescuers on Sunday morning fished out the body of the eight-year-old boy, who went missing three days ago when he fell into a drain in flooded Guwahati amid heavy rain.

The Body Of 8-Year-Old Boy who fell Into Guwahati Drain From His Father's Scooter Amid Heavy Rain Found (ETV Bharat)

Father Hiralal Sarkar relentless search for his son Abhinash ended in an agony in a city which vastly remains submerged in flood waters. Hiralal earlier used iron rod to search in the sewage, but his son's slippers were all that he could find. Showing the pair, he cried, "I have been searching with an iron rod and have managed to find my son's sandals. The government has the machinery, they must find my boy."

Earlier, he has handed over the slippers to cops for verification. Abhinash had slipped from his father's scooter and fallen into the drain while returning home amid heavy rain on Thursday evening. Hiralal had said he saw his son's hand in the drain and dived in, but could not get a hold of him.

The man spent the night on the veranda of a shop and vowed he wouldn't rest till he found him. Since, wearing a T-shirt and half-pants, he has been wading through slush and garbage to look for his son.

The state authorities have launched a massive search operation involving multiple agencies to help Hiralal find his son. Sniffer dogs, super suckers, and excavators have been deployed too.

An official said parts of the drain covered with concrete slabs in the downstream areas are being lifted in an effort to trace the missing boy. Hiralal and his wife have also met Chief Minister Himanta Sarma, who has ordered the rescue teams to intensify their search operation.

In Guwahati, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, and Rukminigaon continued to be under water for the fourth day while the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at several places.

