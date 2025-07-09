ETV Bharat / state

'That's My Shiv Sena Style': MLA Sanjay Gaikwad After Assaulting Canteen Staff Over 'Stale Food'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has drawn massive public ire and political backlash after a video showing him beating up a canteen worker at the All India Radio MLA hostel in Mumbai went viral on social media.

The incident sparked heated debates during the ongoing monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature, with the Opposition accusing Gaikwad of misusing power. In the video, the ruling party MLA from Buldhana can been seen slapping an employee of the canteen after he was served "stale food". Surprisingly, defending his actions, Gaikwad said it was his "Shiv Sena style" reaction allegedly after being served stale food.

Condemning the act, Congress MLA Nana Patole criticised, "People have not elected you (Sanjay Gaikwad) to beat up the poor. This government is taking law into its own hands."

On the other hand, a few members of the Shiv Sena (UBT faction) backed Gaikwad's actions, arguing that while assaulting someone is wrong, serving stale food is also unacceptable. "Beating someone is not right, but serving stale food is also not right," said Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

In his reaction, state Minister Shambhuraj Desai said he is aware of the video and would seek details from Gaikwad, while acknowledging the fact that the food quality at the hostel has long been a problem. "The issue will be discussed with Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister," he added.