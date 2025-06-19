Tharoor Expresses Dissatisfaction With Congress Leadership Over Nilambur Campaign Exclusion

Thiruvananthapuram: Shashi Tharoor has publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership, alleging he has not been invited for the Nilambur by-election campaign. Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor stated that there are issues with the national leadership, and he intends to address these concerns directly with them. "I will inform the party leadership about this," he added.

Tharoor emphasised that while he would not comment extensively before the Nilambur election, he would share more details afterwards. He pointed out that despite returning from a national tour, he had not received any communication from party leaders. "I have not been invited to campaign in Nilambur, and even after my return, there hasn’t been a single missed call from the leaders," he said. Consequently, I proceeded with my own scheduled programs, he added.

Despite his exclusion from the campaign, Tharoor expressed support for his party's candidate in Nilambur. "My Congress workers have worked here sincerely, and we have a good candidate. Even though I have not campaigned, I want my candidate to win," he added.

Tharoor further noted that it is common for leaders to be asked whether they would campaign, but in his case, that had not happened. "I was invited to campaign for Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad. I did not go to Nilambur because I was not invited," he explained.

Tharoor also clarified his stance regarding his work with the central government, stating that although the Congress did not seek his services, the central government had. "I talked to the Prime Minister only about foreign visits. No other topics or politics were discussed. Politics and national interest are two different things," he remarked. He went on to say that if the government asks him to serve, he is ready to do so, as it is a citizen's duty when national issues arise.

When asked about past statements, Tharoor reiterated that his comments regarding the Pathankot attack and Operation Sindoor were his personal opinions. "They can call me directly about any misunderstandings in my remarks. Some people created unnecessary controversies without listening to my speech. I don't want to talk about this. It is all history," he concluded, reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party. "I am a member of the Congress party, I do not want to leave the party," Tharoor said.