Tharoor Backs Sudhakaran Amid Talks Of KPCC Leadership Change

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday strongly backed K Sudhakaran's continuation as KPCC chief, stating that the party secured significant electoral victories under his leadership. The Thiruvananthapuram MP's statement came amid reports that the Congress high command is planning a revamp of the party in Kerala from the top, including the appointment of a new KPCC president.

Responding to a query on this, Tharoor said he believes that "there is no need to change the KPCC president," as under Sudhakaran's leadership, the party has secured significant victories and gained the upper hand. According to him, Sudhakaran handled matters responsibly, and the party performed very well under his leadership, including winning by-elections.

"So, there is no meaning in the demand for changing the KPCC president," Tharoor said, adding that he will not support such a demand. "Let him continue. Everyone should stand together with him," Tharoor said.

His statement comes hours after Sudhakaran said that it is up to the high command to take a decision on reorganising the party and changing the KPCC president. "If they (AICC) ask me to step down, I will obey their command as a loyal and obedient party worker," Sudhakaran said.