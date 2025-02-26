ETV Bharat / state

Tharoor Backs Sudhakaran Amid Talks Of KPCC Leadership Change

Shashi Tharoor strongly backed K Sudhakaran's continuation as KPCC chief, stating that the party secured significant electoral victories under his leadership.

Tharoor Backs Sudhakaran Amid Talks Of KPCC Leadership Change
File image of Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 8:27 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday strongly backed K Sudhakaran's continuation as KPCC chief, stating that the party secured significant electoral victories under his leadership. The Thiruvananthapuram MP's statement came amid reports that the Congress high command is planning a revamp of the party in Kerala from the top, including the appointment of a new KPCC president.

Responding to a query on this, Tharoor said he believes that "there is no need to change the KPCC president," as under Sudhakaran's leadership, the party has secured significant victories and gained the upper hand. According to him, Sudhakaran handled matters responsibly, and the party performed very well under his leadership, including winning by-elections.

"So, there is no meaning in the demand for changing the KPCC president," Tharoor said, adding that he will not support such a demand. "Let him continue. Everyone should stand together with him," Tharoor said.

His statement comes hours after Sudhakaran said that it is up to the high command to take a decision on reorganising the party and changing the KPCC president. "If they (AICC) ask me to step down, I will obey their command as a loyal and obedient party worker," Sudhakaran said.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday strongly backed K Sudhakaran's continuation as KPCC chief, stating that the party secured significant electoral victories under his leadership. The Thiruvananthapuram MP's statement came amid reports that the Congress high command is planning a revamp of the party in Kerala from the top, including the appointment of a new KPCC president.

Responding to a query on this, Tharoor said he believes that "there is no need to change the KPCC president," as under Sudhakaran's leadership, the party has secured significant victories and gained the upper hand. According to him, Sudhakaran handled matters responsibly, and the party performed very well under his leadership, including winning by-elections.

"So, there is no meaning in the demand for changing the KPCC president," Tharoor said, adding that he will not support such a demand. "Let him continue. Everyone should stand together with him," Tharoor said.

His statement comes hours after Sudhakaran said that it is up to the high command to take a decision on reorganising the party and changing the KPCC president. "If they (AICC) ask me to step down, I will obey their command as a loyal and obedient party worker," Sudhakaran said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CWCK SUDHAKARANKPCCSHASHI THAROOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.