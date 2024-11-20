ETV Bharat / state

Thanjavur: Spurned Groom Fatally Stabs Government School Teacher At School, Held

FILE - Ramani who was murdered in broad-day light in a government school in Thanjavur. ( ETV Bharat )

Thanjavur: A 26-year-old teacher working at a government school was fatally stabbed by a 30-year-old man whose wedding proposal the deceased did not accept in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta district, on Wednesday.

The incident was reported at a government high school in Mallipattinam and the deceased was identified as Ramani, (26).

The assailant walked into the staff room where the victim was waiting for her class hour to teach. He stabbed her multiple times in full view of her fellow teachers.

The teachers, however, managed to pin him down and the injured was rushed to a government hospital in the vicinity where the doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

Police identified the youth as Mathan, (30), a resident of Chinnamanai locality in the same district.