Thanjavur: Spurned Groom Fatally Stabs Government School Teacher At School, Held

Thanjavur: A 26-year-old teacher working at a government school was fatally stabbed by a 30-year-old man whose wedding proposal the deceased did not accept in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta district, on Wednesday.
The incident was reported at a government high school in Mallipattinam and the deceased was identified as Ramani, (26).
The assailant walked into the staff room where the victim was waiting for her class hour to teach. He stabbed her multiple times in full view of her fellow teachers.
The teachers, however, managed to pin him down and the injured was rushed to a government hospital in the vicinity where the doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.
Police identified the youth as Mathan, (30), a resident of Chinnamanai locality in the same district.
A case has been registered against the youth who had claimed personal motives in carrying out the deadly attack on the teacher.
Police sources said the teacher had joined this school only four months ago.
Locals gathered around the school and sought stringent action against the accused.
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi condemned the fatal attack on the teacher.
“Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the attacker. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, students and fellow teachers of teacher Ramani,” the Minister wrote from his official social media handle on platform X.