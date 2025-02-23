ETV Bharat / state

Thane Woman Raped After Being Promised Film Roles; 4 Booked

Thane: Police here have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman on multiple occasions under the pretext of getting her good acting offers in the film industry, officials said on Sunday.

Another woman, her husband and their daughter have also been made accused in the case on charges of threatening and blackmailing the victim, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste and is a resident of Majiwada area in Thane city, they said.

No arrest has been made so far in the case, the police said.

The accused woman got in touch with the victim about three years back and claimed to have contacts with people in high positions in the film industry, said an official from Kapurbawdi police station in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The woman, after promising to make the victim a big star, took her victim to Singapore where she introduced her to a man, claiming he was an influential person.

The man took the victim to his house in Singapore and offered her drinks. He allegedly raped her there, as well as on different occasions at hotels in Mumbai and other places, the official said.