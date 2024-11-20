ETV Bharat / state

Thane Sena (UBT) Candidate Kedar Dighe Booked Over Cash And Alcohol

Maharashtra police registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe for alleged possession of liquor and cash.

File photo of Thane Sena (UBT) Candidate Kedar Dighe (ANI)
By PTI

Thane: The Thane city police on Wednesday registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Kedar Dighe, who is contesting against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for alleged possession of liquor and cash, an official said. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of Shinde’s mentor the late Anand Dighe, who wielded immense influence in the Thane region as a Shiv Sena leader.

As per the FIR registered at the Kopri police station, Dighe and a few others were apprehended with cash in envelopes and liquor at Ashtavinayak Chowk around 2 am. It has been alleged that they were planning to distribute the money and alcohol to voters. Polling in all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra is underway.

Dighe has been booked under Section 174 (undue influence or personation at an election) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. The Sena (UBT) leader took to X to deny the allegations. He said nothing objectionable was found in his car. “This is an attempt by the opponents to defame me. I had myself taken the car to the police station. After that whatever is happening is politically motivated,” he said.

Police on Tuesday registered two FIRs against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, party candidate Rajan Naik and others in connection with the alleged distribution of cash to voters at a hotel in Palghar, officials had said.

