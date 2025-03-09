ETV Bharat / state

Thane Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Educational Institute's Top Official In Rape Case

Thane: A Thane court has rejected the bail application of the chairman of an educational institute here who is accused of raping and sexually harassing a woman, noting there is substantial material on record and the probe into the case it at the initial stage.

Additional Sessions Judge, Thane, Suryakant S Shinde rejected the bail application of the accused in the order passed on March 4. A copy of the order was made available on Saturday. The accused, Rameshchandra Shobnath Mishra, was arrested on January 30 this year.

According to the victim's complaint, she met the accused in 2013 through her sister-in-law while seeking a teaching job. The accused, who is the chairman of the educational institute in Maharashtra's Thane city, allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh to get her employment, promising an eventual salary of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 per month.

The victim managed to pay Rs 6 lakh, and in 2015, the accused further demanded Rs 10 lakh, allegedly in exchange of confirming her position in the job. When the victim refused to pay, the accused allegedly coerced her into a sexual relationship, threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed about it to anyone.

The victim claimed the accused sexually exploited her multiple times under the pretext of getting her a job. The defence counsel argued that the victim was not qualified for a junior college job approval as she lacked a postgraduate degree and alleged the case was a result of personal grudges.