Thane Cops Book Kunal Kamra For Defamatory Remark On Shinde

An FIR has been registered against Kunal Kamra for making defamatory remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

creengrab from the show in which Kunal Kamra made remarks on Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde (X@kunalkamra88)
By PTI

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Thane: An FIR was registered against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly defaming Shiv Sena head and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police said on Tuesday.

Kamra was booked under section 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint lodged by a Shiv Sena functionary at Dombivli police station on Monday.

The complaint stated that the Sena functionary came across the defamatory video clip against Shinde after opening an online link, an official said.

Kamra had kicked up a row with his "traitor" jibe at Shinde, an apparent reference to the 2022 Shiv Sena split, during his show recorded at a studio in the basement of a hotel in Mumbai.

The remarks and parody song invited a violent reaction from Shiv Sena workers, who on Sunday vandalised the studio. Mumbai Police had booked the comedian on a complaint of a Shiv Sena MLA for allegedly making defamatory remarks and issued a notice seeking his personal appearance.

Separately, police registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat studio in the Khar area and arrested 12 workers on Monday. A local court granted them bail the same day.

