Thane Cops Book Kunal Kamra For Defamatory Remark On Shinde

creengrab from the show in which Kunal Kamra made remarks on Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde ( X@kunalkamra88 )

Thane: An FIR was registered against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly defaming Shiv Sena head and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police said on Tuesday.

Kamra was booked under section 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint lodged by a Shiv Sena functionary at Dombivli police station on Monday.

The complaint stated that the Sena functionary came across the defamatory video clip against Shinde after opening an online link, an official said.