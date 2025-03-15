10 Thai Women Found In Lucknow Apartments Under Suspicious Circumstances; Police Launch Inquiry

Lucknow: At least 10 women from Thailand were found living in six rented flats at Shakti Heights, an apartment complex in Malhaur in Lucknow. The women's presence had gone unnoticed for an extended period of two years. Police have launched a full investigation into the matter.

According to Chinhat Police Inspector Bharat Pathak, the women were found in the flats after a raid prompted by intelligence reports of suspicious activity. The police were unable to get clear answers from the women on their extended stay.

"Despite having valid passports and visas, none of them could explain why they were residing in the city or their purpose for being in the flats," Pathak said.

The authorities have now registered a case against Shakti Singh, the apartment owner; Archit, the individual who gave the flats to the women; and other unidentified persons. Pathak said that this investigation is still ongoing, with the police continuing to interrogate the women to uncover the truth.

Two years ago, at least three Thai women were detained, and it was revealed that some of them worked in local spas. In cases like this, it is common for the police to send the women to the District Women's Reform Home, where they are kept under the supervision of probation officers while arrangements are made to send them back to their home countries.

The Police are continuing their investigations to understand why so many Thai women have come to Lucknow and what their activities may entail.