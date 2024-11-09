Thai Woman Shot In Rajasthan, Police Launch Probe

Udaipur: A Thai woman visiting India was shot and injured during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said the female tourist from Thailand (name withheld) was initially taken to a private hospital following the shooting but was later transferred to MB Hospital in Udaipur for further treatment.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the woman was transported to the private hospital and who was with her at the time.

SP Goyal confirmed that the woman's injuries were not life-threatening and that she was out of danger. Authorities are also working to determine the woman's length of stay in Udaipur, her travel companions, and any other details that might assist in solving the case.

Police have formed several teams to conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting, and further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.

Earlier in October, a French woman was found dead in a hotel in Jaisalmer. 53-year-old George Silvi came to Jaisalmer with a group. She was not keeping well and consulted a medic at the hotel. She died in her room later.