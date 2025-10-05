ETV Bharat / state

TGSRTC To Hike City Bus Fares From Monday; KTR Slams Move As Fresh Burden On Commuters

Hyderabad: Starting tomorrow, passengers in Greater Hyderabad will have to pay higher fares on city buses, as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced additional charges across all types of services. According to the TGSRTC, an additional charge of Rs 5 will be applicable for the first three stages on city ordinary, metro express, and electric buses (both ordinary and express), while a Rs 10 surcharge will apply from the fourth stage onwards. For metro deluxe and electric-metro AC services, passengers will have to pay Rs 5 extra for the first stage and Rs 10 for all subsequent stages. The new fares will come into effect from Monday, October 6. Meanwhile, BRS working president Kalvakunta Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticised the fare hike, calling it a burden on common passengers. Taking to X, he wrote: "City bus charges are being increased not by one, not by two… but straight by 10 rupees at once. Revanth Reddy’s decisions to empty the pockets of poor middle-class passengers in the twin cities are nefarious."