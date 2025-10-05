TGSRTC To Hike City Bus Fares From Monday; KTR Slams Move As Fresh Burden On Commuters
TGSRTC will impose additional bus fares in Hyderabad from Monday, citing infrastructure costs, while KTR slammed Revanth Reddy’s government for burdening common commuters
Hyderabad: Starting tomorrow, passengers in Greater Hyderabad will have to pay higher fares on city buses, as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced additional charges across all types of services.
According to the TGSRTC, an additional charge of Rs 5 will be applicable for the first three stages on city ordinary, metro express, and electric buses (both ordinary and express), while a Rs 10 surcharge will apply from the fourth stage onwards. For metro deluxe and electric-metro AC services, passengers will have to pay Rs 5 extra for the first stage and Rs 10 for all subsequent stages. The new fares will come into effect from Monday, October 6.
Meanwhile, BRS working president Kalvakunta Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticised the fare hike, calling it a burden on common passengers. Taking to X, he wrote: "City bus charges are being increased not by one, not by two… but straight by 10 rupees at once. Revanth Reddy’s decisions to empty the pockets of poor middle-class passengers in the twin cities are nefarious."
KTR added that at a time when people are already grappling with rising prices of essential commodities, placing an additional Rs 500 monthly burden on each commuter was unjustified. “As if increasing student bus charges and T-24 ticket charges wasn’t enough already, now raising ticket prices by 50 per cent without any mercy on the minimum charge is a testament to Revanth’s incompetent policies,” he stated.
He further accused the Chief Minister of imposing a “daily burden of nearly a crore rupees” on Hyderabad’s residents, alleging that the government’s intent to extract more from the people instead of strengthening the financially struggling TGSRTC was "unforgivable."
Explaining the rationale behind the hike, the corporation said the decision was necessary to meet the growing financial burden of maintaining and expanding the city’s electric bus infrastructure. “There are 25 depots in Greater Hyderabad. We currently operate 265 electric buses and are adding another 275 this year. Charging stations have been established in six depots at a cost of Rs 8 crore each, with high-tension (HT) power connections,” the TGSRTC statement said.
The corporation further noted that by 2027, HT connections will be required at 19 depots for the future fleet of 2,800 electric buses. Plans are also underway to set up 10 new depots and an equal number of charging stations at an estimated cost of Rs 392 crore. “Given the current financial situation, it’s not possible to bear this burden alone. Hence, the proposal to levy additional charges was approved by the state government on September 23,” the statement added.
