TGPSC Declares Results For Group-1 Posts

The High Court's Chief Justice bench had stayed the verdict pronounced by a single judge paving the way for declaration of results.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Thursday announced the list of candidates selected for Group-1 posts.
The High Court's Chief Justice bench on Wednesday had stayed the verdict pronounced by a single judge on recruitment for Group-1 posts, paving the way for declaration of results. After the verdict, the board headed by TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham met and decided to announce the results. They worked till midnight and announced the final selection list on the day.
The Commission made it clear that if any of the selected candidates are found to have provided false information, their appointments will be cancelled at any time and action will be taken as per TGPSC rules. As per the list, candidates have been selected for 258 posts in Multizone-1 and 304 in Multizone-2.
Lakshmi Deepika from AS Rao Nagar, Hyderabad emerged as the state topper in the Multizone-2 category by securing 550 marks out of a total of 900 marks in the Group-1 main exams.
Tejaswini, from Hanumakonda district, who topped the Multizone-1 category, scored 532 marks in the written exams. She is currently working as a Mandal Panchayat Officer. TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham said the candidates who secured top 10 ranks in Group 1 have been selected for RDO posts.
The top-10 ranks were achieved by Lakshmi Deepika, Dadi Venkataramana, Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Jinnah Tejaswini, Kritika, Harshavardhan, Anusha, Nikhitha, Bhavya, and Sri Krishna Sai.
There are six women in the top 10 in the General Merit Rank List. Besides, there are 25 women in the top 50 and 41 in the top 100. As many as 52 candidates scored more than 500 marks in the Group-1 main exams.
Along with the top-3 rankers, five non-Telangana local candidates have excelled in the top-100. TGPSC announced the General Rank List-GRL with the marks obtained by the candidates in the Group-1 main exams.
TGPSC issued a notification for 563 posts in Group-1 in February 2024. The main exams were held from October 21 to 27, 2024. On March 30, the marks of 21,085 candidates who appeared for all the papers in the main exam were declared. The qualifying exam revealed the marks of six papers, including English, which are the main exams. Some candidates approached the court for various reasons.
A single-judge bench of the High Court ruled that the answer sheets should be re-evaluated after hearing the candidates' petitions is over, or the exam should be conducted again. Yesterday, the High Court stayed the implementation of the single judge's verdict after the TGPSC appealed against the verdict.
