TGPSC Declares Results For Group-1 Posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Thursday announced the list of candidates selected for Group-1 posts.

The High Court's Chief Justice bench on Wednesday had stayed the verdict pronounced by a single judge on recruitment for Group-1 posts, paving the way for declaration of results. After the verdict, the board headed by TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham met and decided to announce the results. They worked till midnight and announced the final selection list on the day.

The Commission made it clear that if any of the selected candidates are found to have provided false information, their appointments will be cancelled at any time and action will be taken as per TGPSC rules. As per the list, candidates have been selected for 258 posts in Multizone-1 and 304 in Multizone-2.

Lakshmi Deepika from AS Rao Nagar, Hyderabad emerged as the state topper in the Multizone-2 category by securing 550 marks out of a total of 900 marks in the Group-1 main exams.

Tejaswini, from Hanumakonda district, who topped the Multizone-1 category, scored 532 marks in the written exams. She is currently working as a Mandal Panchayat Officer. TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham said the candidates who secured top 10 ranks in Group 1 have been selected for RDO posts.