TGCSB Returns Rs 33 Cr To Cybercrime Victims In Mega Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has achieved a yet another milestone in tackling cybercrime cases and aiding victims. During the mega Lok Adalat held on December 14, TGCSB successfully refunded Rs 33.27 crore to 4,893 victims of cyberfraud. This marks a significant rise in Lok Adalat's previous year's refund amount of Rs 27.2 crore.

With its robust efforts, TGCSB has emerged as a national leader in cybercrime recovery, demonstrating exceptional efficiency in recovering and refunding a total of Rs 155.22 crore to 17,210 victims so far this year.

Comprehensive Network to Combat Cybercrime

The TGCSB was established in response to the rising cases of cyberfraud, especially in rural areas. Specialised TGCSB police stations are located in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Siddipet, Nizamabad, and Ramagundam and play a pivotal role in investigating cybercrime cases. These units not only handle cases within their jurisdiction but also provide technical support to other police units across the state.