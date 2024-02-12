T'gana Anti-Naxal Force Commando Electrocuted During Combing Operation

A 30-year-old constable of Greyhounds, an elite anti-Naxal force of the Telangana Police, died from an electric shock during combing operations in the forest area of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences and ordered a thorough inquiry by forest officials into the incident.

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old constable of Greyhounds, an elite anti-Naxal force of the Telangana Police, died due to an electric shock during combing operations in a forest area of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, officials said on Monday.The incident happened Sunday night in Kataram mandal, when the Greyhounds Commando A Praveen came in contact with the electric wire put up by poachers to hunt wild animals and was electrocuted, they said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences on the death of the commando, an official release said. The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family member, it said. Meanwhile, Forest officials were asked to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

