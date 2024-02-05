Loading...

'TG' to replace 'TS' as Telangana abbreviation

By IANS

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

The Telangana government on Sunday decided to change the state’s abbreviation to 'TG' from present 'TS'. The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday decided to change the state’s abbreviation to 'TG' from present 'TS'. The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Following the Cabinet decision, 'TG' will replace 'TS' in the gazette of the Union government.After formation of Telangana in 2014, then TRS government had opted 'TS' as the state abbreviation.

Briefing media persons about the decisions taken by the Cabinet, minister D. Sridhar Babu said the previous government did not follow any rule and rhyme and decided to go with 'TS' as per its whims.Following this decision, vehicle registration numbers will now have 'TG' as prefix. The Cabinet decision was taken to implement an announcement made by Revanth Reddy during the election campaign.

He had said 'TG' was replaced by 'TS' only to suit the TRS party. No other state in the country has ‘state’ in the alphabet component in the vehicle registration number, he had pointed out. The Cabinet also decided to change Telangana Talli statue to reflect the sentiments of Telangana people.

It decided to adopt Andesri’s "Jai Jai Ho Telangana" as the state song. It was also decided to design a new state emblem in consultation with all stakeholders. The Cabinet decided to conduct state Assembly session from February 8. It approved the Governor's speech. It was also decided to implement two more guarantees after discussion in the Assembly.

These guarantees are gas cylinders for Rs.500 and free power up to 200 units to households.The Cabinet also decided to take up caste census in the state. Notifying Kodangal Area Development Authority, upgradation of 65 Government ITIs as advanced technology centres, allocation of 100 acres of land for constructing High Court, and formulating guidelines to award remission to convicts were the other key decisions taken.

