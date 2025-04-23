ETV Bharat / state

Terrorists Targeting Hindus Indiscriminately: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Chief Minister also issued a sharp warning against divisive elements within the country.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly condemned recent threats issued by Pakistan’s military leadership and terrorist elements targeting Hindus
File photo of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 7:19 PM IST

Updated : April 23, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST

Jorhat: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly condemned recent threats issued by Pakistan’s military leadership and terrorist elements targeting Hindus.

Terming it a 'very critical issue', the Chief Minister said, “I totally condemn the statement and the actions of terrorists who reportedly asked for the names of Hindus before carrying out the killings at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a very dangerous development for us as a nation.” Sarma stressed that such acts highlight that terrorists do not differentiate between castes within the Hindu community. “For these terrorists, there is no caste among Hindus, they target them all indiscriminately,” he added.

The Chief Minister also issued a sharp warning against divisive elements within the country, stating, “There are people inside India who try to divide the country. We must be cautious of such forces.” The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid rising concerns over religiously motivated violence and heightened cross-border rhetoric. "I have full faith that Bharat will hunt down each and every one of those cowards responsible for the dastardly attack in #Pahalgam today," Sarma said in a post on X.

Referring to a controversial remark made by Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, Sarma suggested the statement should serve as a wake-up call. “Pakistan’s army chief has said that we have no relation with Hindus, Hindus are our enemies, but we do not use such words, but the language he has used, we should listen to it and we should also learn a lesson from it,” he added.

