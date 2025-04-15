ETV Bharat / state

Terrorists, Security Forces Exchange Fire In J-K’s Poonch

The gunfire rattled the Lasana village of Surankote on Monday night when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists.

Terrorists, Security Forces Exchange Fire In J-K’s Poonch
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 7:39 AM IST

1 Min Read

Jammu: A brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

The gunfire rattled the Lasana village of Surankote Monday night when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

“Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping,” the Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Officials said one Army personnel was injured in the firing and was subsequently shifted to a hospital.

Jammu: A brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

The gunfire rattled the Lasana village of Surankote Monday night when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

“Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping,” the Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Officials said one Army personnel was injured in the firing and was subsequently shifted to a hospital.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIRPOONCH ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.