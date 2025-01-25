ETV Bharat / state

Terrorists Fire On Army Camp In Jammu Kashmir's Kathua Day Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations

Jammu: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, terrorists opened fire on a temporary Army camp in the forest area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday.

The alert sentry post of a temporary Army camp in Batod panchayat detected the movement of suspected terrorists at around 1:20 am and opened fire, the officials said. A massive search operation is underway to trace out the ultras who fled after the initial fire-fight, they said.

According to Jammu-based defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bhartwal there was suspected movement of terrorists in Bhatoli area where a temporary Army camp had been established. "An exchange of fire took place. The investigation is going on."

The terrorists fired back and the intermittent exchange of fire continued between the two sides for nearly half an hour. However, there was no casualty on either side, the officials said, adding that the terrorists, believed to be three in number, fled into a nearby forest.