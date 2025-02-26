ETV Bharat / state

Terrorists Fire At Army Vehicle In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri, No Casualties Reported

Sources said the terrorists believed to be hiding in a forest, fired a few rounds at the army vehicle passing through the area.

Terrorists Fire At Army Vehicle In Sunderbani sector of Rajouri in Jammu Kashmir
File photo of Army soldiers in Rajouri (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 2:53 PM IST

Jammu: Suspected terrorists fired upon an Army vehicle in a village in the Sunderbani sector near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the Army convoy was passing through Phal village in the Sunderbani sector when some suspected terrorists fired a few shots. "The area has been cordoned off to trace the gunmen," they said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the brief firing. Sources said the terrorists believed to be hiding in a forest, fired a few rounds at the army vehicle passing through the area -- considered a traditional infiltration route for militants.

The troops returned fire while reinforcements were rushed to neutralise the terrorists, PTI reported quoting officials. The army has launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Jammu: Suspected terrorists fired upon an Army vehicle in a village in the Sunderbani sector near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the Army convoy was passing through Phal village in the Sunderbani sector when some suspected terrorists fired a few shots. "The area has been cordoned off to trace the gunmen," they said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the brief firing. Sources said the terrorists believed to be hiding in a forest, fired a few rounds at the army vehicle passing through the area -- considered a traditional infiltration route for militants.

The troops returned fire while reinforcements were rushed to neutralise the terrorists, PTI reported quoting officials. The army has launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARMY VEHICLE ATTACKED IN RAJOURISUNDERBANI FIRINGRAJOURI TERRORIST ATTACKJAMMU KASHMIR LOCLOC FIRING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.