Terrorists Fire At Army Vehicle In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri, No Casualties Reported

Jammu: Suspected terrorists fired upon an Army vehicle in a village in the Sunderbani sector near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the Army convoy was passing through Phal village in the Sunderbani sector when some suspected terrorists fired a few shots. "The area has been cordoned off to trace the gunmen," they said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the brief firing. Sources said the terrorists believed to be hiding in a forest, fired a few rounds at the army vehicle passing through the area -- considered a traditional infiltration route for militants.

The troops returned fire while reinforcements were rushed to neutralise the terrorists, PTI reported quoting officials. The army has launched a cordon and search operation in the area.