Terrorists Exchange Fire With Security Forces In J-K's Poonch

Intermittent exchange of fire is on between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials confirmed on Sunday. The encounter comes a day after a search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening.

Officials said that the search party came under fire from the hiding terrorists (ANI)

Acting on a tip off, a joint search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening, the security official said. He said the search party came under fire from the hiding terrorists, triggering a gunfight.

Intermittent exchange of fire is on between both the sides, the official said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the area and further details are awaited.

