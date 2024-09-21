ETV Bharat / state

Terrorists Exchange Fire With Security Forces In J-K's Kishtwar

By PTI

Published : 31 minutes ago

The fire exchange took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday evening between terrorists and security forces.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Jammu: A brief encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday evening, officials said.

The gunfight broke out when the forces launched a search operation in Chatroo forest following information about the presence of terrorists, the security officials said.

They said reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited. Meanwhile, a massive search operation is also continuing in the Chassana area of Reasi district where terrorists and security forces were engaged in a gunfight on Friday evening.

TAGGED:

ENCOUNTER IN KISHTWARJK KISHTWAR ENCOUNTER

