Terrorist Network In Rayachoti Under Intense Probe; Explosives Seized, Two Women Arrested

Rayachoti: The investigation into terrorist activities in Rayachoti has intensified following the recent arrest of two most-wanted terrorists, Abubakar Siddiqui, alias Amanullah, and Mohammed Mansur Ali, who were involved in serial bomb blasts in Tamil Nadu. Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials apprehended them three days ago and shifted them to Chennai for further interrogation.

In the wake of these arrests, Rayachoti police launched comprehensive searches at the suspects' residences. According to sources, authorities recovered a cache of explosives, including bucket bombs and suitcase bombs, indicating a long-standing terror base operating in the region for over three decades.

Police have registered two separate cases against the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act. One case has been filed against Abubakar Siddiqui and his wife, Sheikh Saira Banu, while another has been filed against Mohammed Mansur Ali and his wife, Sheikh Shamim. Both women were arrested on Wednesday and produced before the Rayachoti court.

The arrests and seizures have raised serious concerns about sleeper cells operating in the region and have prompted security agencies to widen their investigation into possible local links and support systems.