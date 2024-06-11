ETV Bharat / state

One Terrorist Killed By Security Forces in Village in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Updated : 7 hours ago

A couple of gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists, after some people raised an alarm. One terrorist was killed in the exchange of firing and a search operation is on to track down the other terrorists believed to be holed up in the village.

One Terrorist Killed By Security Forces in Village in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua
One Terrorist Killed By Security Forces in Village in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua (ETV Bharat)

Jammu: A terrorist was shot dead by security forces during an encounter after ultras on Tuesday evening opened fire at a village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, a police spokesperson said, adding details of the incident are awaited. Officials said police and other security forces were rushed to the village following suspicious movement of three persons around 7.45 pm. A couple of gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists, after some people raised an alarm, they said. One terrorist was killed in the exchange of firing and a search operation is on to track down the other terrorists believed to be holed up in the village, the officials said.

The encounter comes days after the terror attack on a bus in Reasi district of Jammu in which nine pilgrims were killed.

Last Updated : 7 hours ago

TAGGED:

TERRORIST KILLED IN KATHUAJAMMU KASHMIRKATHUA ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.